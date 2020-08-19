The square-jawed Mr. Romiti rose from grinding poverty and deprivation to the boardrooms of some of Italy’s most venerable companies involving munitions, aviation and infrastructure. For many years, Mr. Romiti served as right-hand aide to Giovanni Agnelli, the jet-setting chieftain of the family dynasty that had founded the automaker in 1900 and developed it into the nation’s largest private employer.

In 1974, during the global oil crisis that rocked the automobile industry, Mr. Romiti joined Turin-based Fiat as general manager of its financial, planning and control division. He went on to become chief executive and eventually chairman.

Soon after being named CEO in 1980, he helped break a weeks-long strike by factory workers. The strike was triggered by Fiat’s plans — reportedly urged by Mr. Romiti — to lay off about 23,000 of its 238,000 workers. Another 61 he especially targeted were fired on the spot, for what he said was their role in running a prostitution ring on the property and involvement in violent left-wing extremism.

“People did anything in here, except work,” Mr. Romiti later said.

He contended the factories were overstaffed and that elements of the Red Brigades, a leftist terrorist organization whose shootings and “knee-cappings” targeted business executives, magistrates and journalists, among others, had infiltrated the higher ranks of the CGIL labor union confederation.

The union enjoyed the staunch backing of the Italian Communist Party, then the largest communist force in the West.

“I had 60 persons who were kneecapped,” Mr. Romiti said in an 2010 interview with Catholic daily Avvenire, referring to the trademark tactic of the Red Brigades to shoot in the knees those they deemed capitalist enemies.

Among those assassinated by the Red Brigades was a Fiat planning manager, and, Mr. Romiti noted, he himself had been the target of an attempted kidnapping.

As the long strike began to cripple production, tens of thousands of Fiat middle-managers and other white-collar workers marched through Turin demanding the right to work. The protests galvanized public opinion against the strikers in a moment considered a turning point in Italian industrial relations and for Fiat’s profits.

“Nobody can say Fiat is a giant with clay feet,” he said two years after the strike, as the company began to introduce new car models and diversify into other sectors of the economy, including arms, banking and construction.

Mr. Romiti was born in Rome on June 24, 1923, the son of an Italian postal worker who was fired because he opposed Benito Mussolini’s fascist regime. In interviews, he recalled growing up poor, recounting how once he stole a bagful of flour from a deposit of flour during the Nazi occupation of Rome in the 1940s.

He received a university degree in economics, and went on to hold executive posts in Italian and foreign companies, including as CEO of Alitalia, Italy’s flagship airline, in the early 1970s.

Mr. Romiti helped put Fiat solidly on the path to profits but stepped down as chairman in 1998 amid his indictment on corruption charges involving bribery to win contracts for Fiat. He had been convicted the year before of falsifying company accounts, tax fraud and controlling a political slush fund.

But when Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi issued a 2003 decree that changed bankruptcy laws — in a bid to save the Italian food conglomerate from bankruptcy — it also had the effect of reducing penalties for false accounting, and Mr. Romiti’s 11-month suspended prison sentence was rescinded.

By then, Fiat’s market share in Italy had dropped below 40 percent, as foreign brands gained in popularity with consumers. Fiat is now part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

From 1998 to 2004, Mr. Romiti served as chairman of the Milan-based RCS Media Group, including daily Corriere della Sera. He also anticipated the growing economic influence of China in global markets, establishing in 2003 the Italy-China Foundation. In 2006, he received honorary citizenship from China for his efforts to strengthen ties between the countries.

He was married to Luigia Gastaldi from 1948 until her death in 2001. They had two sons. A complete list of survivors was not immediately available.