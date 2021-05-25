Along with Julius Hobson Sr., a fellow school board member who later served on the D.C. Council, Mr. Cassell helped form the D.C. Statehood Party in the early 1970s. At the time, Congress was granting the District a measure of self-rule, but incremental steps toward political sovereignty were not enough to suit Mr. Cassell. An admitted “rabble rouser,” he interrupted a 1972 council meeting to read a speech calling for full statehood, only to be led away by guards.