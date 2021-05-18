The cause was bone marrow cancer, said his son, Nicholas Grodin.
Mr. Grodin made his mark in both comedy and drama, on stage and on screen and as a writer and director. He often adopted a quirky style that could be simultaneously self-effacing and self-important. He was a master of the cringeworthy moment, when it wasn’t clear if he was being funny, naive or insulting — or a little of all three.
After appearing on television and stage early in his career, he made his film breakthrough in 1972 in “The Heartbreak Kid,” based on the novel by Bruce Jay Friedman. In the film, which was directed by Elaine May with a screenplay by Neil Simon, Mr. Grodin played a cad who, while on his honeymoon, falls in love with another woman, played by Cybill Shepherd.
“Now there is a slight complication,” he tells the girlfriend’s parents in an awkward meeting over dinner. “I happen to be a newlywed.”
He earnestly asks her father, played by Eddie Albert, “I would like to know, in all candor, how you feel about what I’ve said and to ask if I have your approval.”
“Not if they tied me to a horse,” Albert says, “and pulled me 40 miles by my tongue.”
“Well, that’s an honest answer, sir,” Mr. Grodin’s character replies.
In 1975, he appeared on Broadway opposite Ellen Burstyn in Bernard Slade’s hit play “Same Time, Next Year.” The romantic comedy is about a man and woman — married to other people — who have met for an annual romantic rendezvous for more than 20 years. New York Times critic Clive Barnes praised Mr. Grodin’s portrayal as “a monument to male insecurity, gorgeously inept.” Burstyn won a Tony Award as best actress.
He was passed over for Alan Alda in a 1978 film version of the play. Mr. Grodin played a scheming lawyer in Warren Beatty’s “Heaven Can Wait” (1978), the same year he won an Emmy Award — not for acting but as one of several writers of a TV special about singer-songwriter Paul Simon.
Mr. Grodin had one of his most memorable roles a decade later, playing opposite Robert De Niro in the 1988’s “Midnight Run.” In the film, De Niro plays a bounty hunter (Jack Walsh) who has tracked Mr. Grodin (Jonathan Mardukas), who plays an accountant who has skipped bail after embezzling $15 million from the mob. In a comic thriller that came to be considered one of the decade’s best buddy movies, the pair travel across the country — often handcuffed together — while being pursued by mobsters, FBI agents and their own anxieties.
An oddball friendship, or at least a foxhole sense of camaraderie, develops between the two, with Mr. Grodin’s character emphasizing his phobias while veering into moments of absurdities while on the run:
“You ever had lyonnaise potatoes?” Mr. Grodin says as Mardukas. “They are these types of potatoes that are sautéed but then they have this onion thing added to them, and they are really, really delicious. They work well with any, uh, chicken or pork dish. You know I could set you up with lyonnaise potatoes for the rest of your life.”
De Niro as Walsh: “Why don’t you just shut ... up!”
“De Niro is often said to be the best movie actor of his generation,” Roger Ebert wrote about “Midnight Run.” “Grodin has been in the movies just about as long, has appeared in more different titles, and is of more or less the same generation, but has never received the recognition he deserves — maybe because he often plays a quiet, self-effacing everyman. In ‘Midnight Run,’ where he is literally handcuffed to De Niro at times, he is every bit the master’s equal, and in the crucial final scene it is Grodin who finds the emotional truth that defines their relationship.”
Mr. Grodin later starred in “Beethoven” (1992) and “Beethoven 2nd” (1993), popular family comedies featuring a lovable St. Bernard dog.
In 1994, he abandoned Hollywood for more than decade, preferring to stay with his family in Connecticut. Over the years, Mr. Grodin had been a frequent and sometimes caustic guest on Johnny Carson’s and David Letterman’s late-night talk shows.
He adopted a persona as a surly, aggrieved guest, asking embarrassing questions of his hosts and sometimes bemoaning his fate as an underappreciated actor.
“It’s all a joke,” Mr. Grodin told the Los Angeles Times in 1995. “It was a choice to do that, and I’m comfortable with it. The problem is that when I do it, it’s a blessing and a curse. I have friends that don’t even want to look at this.”
In 1995, Mr. Grodin brought that same ironic personality to his prime-time CNBC talk show, on which he interrupted his sometimes flustered guests, dominated the discussion and repeatedly said, “Can I have the camera, please?”
Once, when interviewing best-selling writer Jackie Collins, known for her soft-core novels about glamorous people, he interrupted her when she said of her characters, “It’s what’s in the mind that counts.”
“Right, Jackie, right. I appreciate your forthrightness and honesty,” Mr. Grodin said. Then he turned to the camera and said to the audience: “We’ll get Jackie to tell the truth before the night is over.”
Harrison Smith contributed to this report.
