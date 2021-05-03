Time-Life Records had been launched in 1967 as an aural counterpart to the fabulously successful Time-Life Books. When both operations shut down in 2001, The Post’s Hank Stuever wrote in an appreciation that the company “drank in the world with the overactive spirit of a child who needs to know everything about anything.”
Overseeing record reissues was an ideal job for Mr. McCardell, who received a master’s of fine arts degree in musicology from Carnegie-Mellon University and then spent the rest of his life in the music business.
In all, Mr. McCardell was involved in the production of about 250 releases for Time-Life, including series devoted to “Classic Jazz” and “Living the Blues” that traced the developments of these musics from their beginning through the beginning of the 21st century. He was equally authoritative and at home assembling collections ranging from popular works by Beethoven and Tchaikovsky to “Sounds of the ‘70s: More AM Nuggets.”
Jim Fishel, a producer who worked with Mr. McCardell on projects, spoke of Mr. McCardell’s range and exactitude. “He would go to hear an Mongolian throat singer at a tiny D.C. club one night, then Jeff Beck at Wolf Trap, review a concert at the Kennedy Center for The Post and then go directly to the final set of late-night avant-garde jazz at a small club in Baltimore,” he said. “Every night brought new discoveries — from Japanese punk musicians to rudimentary bands from tiny African nations.”
Richard Harrington, The Post’s pop critic for many years, admired a three CD-set Mr. McCardell co-produced, “The Civil War Music: Collector’s Edition,” which featured music played on period instruments and sung in the performing styles of the era. It came with what Harrington in 1992 called a “terrific 24-page booklet serving up anecdotes and insights, resonates with humanity and songs that were once politically and emotionally crucial and seem so once again.”
“It’s living history,” he added.
Charles Lane McCardell was born in Frederick, Md., on Jan. 24, 1952, and spent his teenage years in Hagerstown. His father retired as president of Potomac Edison, an electric company, and his mother was a homemaker.
He was a 1974 graduate of Washington and Lee University and received his MBA from Pittsburgh’s Carnegie-Mellon in 1976.
Survivors include his mother, Susan Lane McCardell of Hagerstown; and two brothers.
