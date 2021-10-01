“White supremacy is the unnamed political system that has made the modern world what it is today. You will not find this term in introductory, or even advanced, texts in political theory,” he wrote in the book’s opening lines. Indeed, he added, an undergraduate could learn about aristocracy, socialism, libertarianism and the like while reading thinkers from Plato and Aristotle to Rawls and Nozick — but “there will be no mention of the basic political system that has shaped the world for the past several hundred years.”