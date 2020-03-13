When Mr. Wuorinen was awarded his Pulitzer in May 1970, he was the youngest person to win the music prize, a record he would hold until 2017.

Over the course of a career that spanned six decades, the prodigious Mr. Wuorinen created more than 270 works, including eight symphonies, four piano concertos, a wide variety of music for percussion, transcriptions and reworkings of pieces by other composers, and two full-length operas: “Haroun and the Sea of Stones” (2004), from a Salman Rushdie novel, and “Brokeback Mountain” (2014), based on the original story by Annie Proulx rather than the celebrated film about a same-sex love affair between a ranch hand and a rodeo cowboy.

Besides “Time’s Encomium,” Mr. Wuorinen was never deeply concerned with electronics. His music was never easy. Still, his early works, especially, were hard-edged, dissonant, fast-paced and bristling with so much musical activity that it was easy to get lost in them. The late critic and editor Shirley Fleming, writing for High Fidelity in 1970, spoke of what she called the unflinching “rationality of Wuorinen’s cerebral makeup, a quality of mind that seems ready to pursue a concept to its final conclusion no matter what conventional ideas may be smashed in the process.”

As composer and person, Mr. Wuorinen never had any patience for sentimentality. Told by an interviewer how much more attractive and engaging his music had grown in the 1980s and 1990s, he waved off the compliment with a genial dismissal. “The beat is clearer,” he said. “That is all that has changed.”

To this taste, Mr. Wuorinen’s best work — the Symphony Seven, for example, or the Piano Concerto No. 4 — was as virtuosic and colorful as any 19th century virtuoso showpiece; as full of activity as cinéma vérité, with its breathlessly paced quick cuts; as engrossing as a densely packed novel, full of characters and incident.

His principal influence was the highly ordered, so-called “12-tone” music of Arnold Schoenberg, Anton Webern, Milton Babbitt and the last compositions of Igor Stravinsky, and he considered it an article of faith to develop and expand their ideas in his own work.

“There is one main way of doing things,” he said when he published his book “Simple Composition” in 1979. “While the tonal system, in an atrophied or vestigial form, is still used today in popular and commercial music, and even occasionally in the works of backward-looking serious composers, it is no longer employed by serious composers of the mainstream. It has been replaced or succeeded by the 12-tone system.”

He loathed most popular music, had only grudging respect for some jazz, and deeply disliked musical minimalism. In 1991, Mr. Wuorinen told the New York Times that “we have reached the stage, under the impulse of cultural populism, where we are incapable of measuring or acknowledging artistic merit except in terms of commercial success. We don’t distinguish between the committed, passionate audience and the trend-seeking yuppie audience. We just count bodies and measure sales.”

When hip-hop composer Kendrick Lamar was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2018, it represented what Mr. Wuorinen called “the final disappearance of any societal interest in high culture.”

Such caustic opinions did not always go over well, and a long interview by William Robin in the Times led to denunciation of Mr. Wuorinen in several music publications. And yet such was the quality of his work that he remained a hero to many composers who had nothing in common with his aesthetic.

In 2011, jazz composer Carla Bley called Mr. Wuorinen “the greatest composer working.” And the proudly poly-stylistic composer John Zorn, who has worked in forms ranging from klezmer to punk rock, yesterday called Mr. Wuorinen “a true artist whose intense and uncompromising vision produced work of remarkable beauty and drama.”

“He never wrote an insincere note in his life,” Zorn continued. “He was a powerful role model and I loved him dearly.”

Charles Peter Wuorinen was born in Manhattan on June 9, 1938, of Finnish descent on both sides of the family. His father, John, was a leading historian and for many years was history department chairman at Columbia University.

The younger Mr. Wuorinen was fascinated by many things — he once named fractal geometry, astrophysics, Egyptology and Chinese calligraphy as among the chief passions of his boyhood — and he began writing music when he was 5. At 16 he received the New York Philharmonic’s Young Composers’ Award. He studied piano with Vladimir Ussachevsky and Jack Beeson and composition with Otto Luening.

While still a graduate student at Columbia University in 1962, he co-founded the Group for Contemporary Music, a prototype of the many musical groups led by composers that would soon proliferate in the New York musical world. He subsequently taught at Columbia for seven years, until the university withdrew its support of the ensemble and denied him tenure. In 1971, he moved with the Group for Contemporary Music to the Manhattan School of Music.

He worked with many universities and served as composer-in-residence for several orchestras. He was a 1986 recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship, popularly known as a genius grant, and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters. His final completed work was his Percussion Symphony No. 2, which received its premiere in Miami last fall.

Survivors include his husband of 32 years, Howard Stokar. Mr. Wuorinen once described the increased acceptance of gay and lesbian people as “one of the few things in the modern era” that he approved of.

The composer, often mordantly funny, recalled that his parents sent him to a psychiatrist when he was entering his teens. “I don’t know what language I used at the time, because the word ‘gay’ was not even current then,” he told the Daily Beast. “I said to him that I may be this thing. I still remember his response, which I thought was preposterous then and still do. He said, ‘Well, we have to find out if this really is your behavior or is this a neurotic overlay. A ‘neurotic overlay’ has been one of my favorite expressions of scorn ever since.”

When “Brokeback Mountain” received its premiere from the New York City Opera in 2018, Mr. Wuorinen gave interviews to promote the work. He called the Wyoming landscape in which the opera is set “very beautiful, as the film shows, but it is definitely not sentimental. It is not a romantic landscape. It’s a deadly one — it’s dangerous.”

He was delighted with his collaboration with author Proulx. “It was a wonderfully smooth collaboration,” he told the Daily Beast. “She’s one of those rare people who doesn’t pretend to know things which she doesn’t know, and as a result is very circumspect about her involvement with music.”

Mr. Wuorinen added that he and Proulx “bonded over a shared hatred of so many things: various kinds of pretenses, including such things as political correctness and that sort of business. Both Annie and I hate the tendency to politicize every damn thing under the sun. It’s stupid and extraordinarily destructive, and constricting all kinds of freedom of expression that I thought we valued.”

It was one of Mr. Wuorinen’s charms that he was able to balance and find some humor in his contradictions.

“I don’t like the present,” he told the Times last year. “But I didn’t like the past, either.”