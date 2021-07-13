“Night Court” aired on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and featured an ensemble cast of skilled comic actors, headed by Harry Anderson as a youthful judge fond of magic tricks and jazz singer Mel Torme. In addition to Mr. Robinson, John Larroquette, Markie Post, Richard Moll and Marsha Warfield rounded out the cast.
Mr. Robinson was a prolific stage actor and had supporting parts in series such as “Buffalo Bill,” “Love & War,” “Home Improvement,” “Hart of Dixie” and “The Game.”
Mr. Robinson was born in Houston on Nov. 9, 1945. From a young age, he sang in rock and gospel groups and considered a career as a preacher.
“But I didn’t like much of anything about a musician’s life,” he told the Houston Chronicle. “So one day I happened to turn on the TV and there was Bill Cosby. That’s for me, I said. I want to be an actor.”
After studying at Houston-based acting schools, he moved to Hollywood in 1971 and won a small role that year in the low-budget drama “Drive, He Said” (1971), a film directed by Jack Nicholson.
Besides his wife, actress Dolorita Noonan-Robinson, a complete list of survivors was not immediately available.
Read more Washington Post obituaries