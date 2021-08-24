A onetime art student who was steeped in jazz and blues music, Mr. Watts joined the Stones in 1963, when the band was just getting underway in London. He provided a reliable, booming sound on drums that gave a bullet-like punch to such early classics as “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Brown Sugar” and “Honky Tonk Women.”
His authoritative but unflashy style won the respect of countless fans and musicians, and Rolling Stone magazine rated Mr. Watts No. 12 among a ranking of the Top 100 drummers of all time.
When Mr. Watts married in 1964, other bandmates tried to keep it a secret in order to preserve the band’s image as rakish rebels. Despite the critical and popular success of such albums as “Sticky Fingers” and “Exile on Main St.,” the Stones began to drift apart in the 1970s and 1980s, as some members — including Mr. Watts — became consumed by drug and alcohol problems.
After overcoming his addictions in the 1980s, Mr. Watts returned to form as the band rose to remarkable heights of fame in a second act that kept them rolling into the new millennium.
This is a developing story. A complete obituary will follow.
