Charlotte Rae, center, in 2016 with fellow cast members from TV’s “The Facts of Life,” Kim Fields, left, and Lisa Whelchel. (Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and patient housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom “The Facts of Life” during a career that encompassed many other TV roles as well as stage and film appearances, died Aug. 5 at her Los Angeles home. She was 92.

Her publicist, Harlan Boll, confirmed the death. The cause of death was not immediately available, but she was diagnosed last year with bone cancer after beating pancreatic cancer, Boll said.

Ms. Rae originated the character of Mrs. Garrett in 1978 during the first season of NBC’s comedy “Diff’rent Strokes,” then took the character to the spinoff “The Facts of Life,” which premiered the following season.

Initially set at a girls’ boarding school, the NBC series ran for nine seasons. Ms. Rae left after its seventh year, explaining later, “I needed some time for the rest of my life.”

The “Facts” role came to her after years of theater and television performances. She earned an Emmy nomination for the part and was a two-time Tony nominee for her work on Broadway.

Her last feature film credit was “Ricki and the Flash” with Meryl Streep in 2015. That same year she released her autobiography “The Facts of My Life,” co-written by her son Larry Strauss.



Charlotte Rae in 2014. (Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Edna Garrett provided kind if sometimes wry counsel to her “Facts of Life” charges, who included characters played by Mindy Cohn, Kim Fields, Lisa Whelchel, Nancy McKeon and Molly Ringwald. The series was praised for dealing with such sensitive issues of teen sex, drug use, eating disorders and peer pressure.

“I wanted to bring in as much humanity as possible, as well as the humor,” Ms. Rae told the Associated Press early in the show’s run. “I don’t want her to be Polly Perfect, because she must have human failings and make mistakes.”

Charlotte Rae Lubotsky was April 22, 1926, in Milwaukee. She studied drama at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., then moved to New York and found work doing satirical sketches in Greenwich Village clubs, where she was discovered by Broadway producers.

She appeared in her first Broadway musical, “Three Wishes for Jamie,” in 1952. A few years later, she originated the role of Mammy Yokum in the Broadway musical “Li’l Abner.”

Ms. Rae made numerous TV appearances in 1950s drama anthologies, including “The U.S. Steel Hour,” “Playhouse 90” and “Armstrong Circle Theater,” sharing the screen with such performers as Zero Mostel, Art Carney and Gertrude Berg.

1 of 11 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Notable deaths so far this year View Photos Remembering those who have died in 2018. Caption Remembering those who have died in 2018.

In 1961, she became a semiregular on the cop sitcom “Car 54, Where Are You?” as the wife of police officer played by future “Munsters” grandpa Al Lewis.

She received Tony nominations in 1966 for “Pickwick” and in 1969 for “Morning, Noon and Night.”

In the early 1970s, Ms. Rae moved to Los Angeles with her then-husband, composer and music editor John Strauss, and their sons Andy and Larry. She was cast in the short-lived Norman Lear sitcom “Hot L Baltimore” and a similarly unsuccessful variety show hosted by Rich Little before scoring “Diff’rent Strokes,” on which Mrs. Garrett was the family’s housekeeper.

Rae stayed busy with film and stage appearances, including Woody Allen’s “Bananas” (1971) and 1979’s “Hair.” Other credits included the 2008 comedy “You Don’t Mess with the Zohan” and the 2012 thriller “Love Sick Love.”

In 2005, at age 79, she appeared in a new comedy, “Leading Ladies,” at Ford’s Theatre in Washington.

In 2013, Ms. Rae went public with an account of why her marriage to Strauss had ended in the mid-1970s after a quarter-century. She said he told her he was bisexual and wanted an open marriage. Strauss died in 2011.

In the 2015 AP interview, Ms. Rae said the “most devastating thing” she faced was her son Andy Strauss’s diagnosis of autism at a time when there was little understanding of the disorder. He died in 1999.

Survivors include her son, Larry Strauss; a sister; and three grandchildren.