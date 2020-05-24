Cheryl Butler, who retired in 2004 from The Washington Post as director of recruiting and hiring for the newsroom, died May 21 at a hospital in Lewes, Del. She was 75.

The cause was a stroke, said a stepdaughter, Nita Worley.

Mrs. Butler joined The Post in 1981 and held positions in copy editing, news editing and page design before spending the last four years of her career as recruiting director.

She had a strong interest in developing minority journalists and was involved in an editing program for the Robert C. Maynard Institute for Journalism Education, a nonprofit that focuses on coverage of minority communities. She also was a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Cheryl Gay Parks was born in Omaha on Jan. 13, 1945, and graduated in 1968 with a degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska. She was a copy editor at the Lincoln (Neb.) Journal and assistant news editor at the old St. Paul (Minn.) Dispatch before joining The Post.

She moved to Millsboro, Del., from the District a few years ago.

Her first marriage, to John C. Eaves Jr., ended in divorce. Her husband of 22 years, Allen Butler, died in 2018. Survivors include four stepchildren; a sister; and seven grandchildren.