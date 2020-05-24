She had a strong interest in developing minority journalists and was involved in an editing program for the Robert C. Maynard Institute for Journalism Education, a nonprofit that focuses on coverage of minority communities. She also was a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cheryl Gay Parks was born in Omaha on Jan. 13, 1945, and graduated in 1968 with a degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska. She was a copy editor at the Lincoln (Neb.) Journal and assistant news editor at the old St. Paul (Minn.) Dispatch before joining The Post.
She moved to Millsboro, Del., from the District a few years ago.
Her first marriage, to John C. Eaves Jr., ended in divorce. Her husband of 22 years, Allen Butler, died in 2018. Survivors include four stepchildren; a sister; and seven grandchildren.
Read more Washington Post obituaries