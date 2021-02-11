The death was announced by his management company, Columbia Artists Music. His family announced on Facebook that he had “a rare form of cancer which was only discovered very recently.”

Since 1960s, Mr. Corea had been a prolific and dynamic force in music, building on his early training in classical music, Latin jazz and traditional jazz to build a dynamic, original style that freely crossed musical boundaries. He won 23 Grammy Awards during a six-decade career.

AD

AD

He worked alongside such traditional jazz giants as Stan Getz, Woody Herman, Freddie Hubbard and Sarah Vaughan before exploring the more modern vistas of electronic music, with keyboards and synthesizers. When Davis, a trumpeter and mercurial force in jazz since the 1940s, started his rock-oriented “electric” band in 1969, Mr. Corea became his keyboardist and performed on the groundbreaking Davis album “Bitches Brew” and “In a Silent Way.”

In 1972, Mr. Corea formed Return to Forever, which became one of the most popular jazz fusion bands of the decade. The group’s musicians included, at different times, bassist Stanley Clarke, drummer Lenny White, guitarist Al DiMeola and singer Flora Purim, working under Mr. Corea’s guidance to produce a distinctive blend of rock, jazz and Brazilian music.

“I’d see young people at rock concerts standing to listen rather than sitting politely,” Mr. Corea told jazz writer Marc Myers in a 2011 online interview, explaining his departure into electronic music. “It was a different vibe and more my generation. It got me interested in communicating that way. People were standing because they were emotionally caught up in what they were hearing. I related to that.”

AD

AD

Still, Mr. Corea never abandoned his earlier roots in straight-ahead jazz. After the 1980s, he turned increasingly toward the standard acoustic piano, recording works by Thelonious Monk and others.

Mr. Corea recorded dozens of albums and had hundreds of compositions to his name, including such modern jazz standards as “Spain,” “La Fiesta” and “Tones for Joan’s Bones.”

He was also known as an exponent of the controversial Church of Scientology, which he credited with unlocking his creative impulses.

This is a developing story. A complete obituary will follow.