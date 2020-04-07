For five years beginning in 1976, Mrs. Aaron directed programming for PBS. She introduced a satellite system for program distribution to PBS member stations, implemented a schedule in which national programs would be broadcast at the same time by member stations around the country, and expanded broadcasts such as the MacNeil/Lehrer Report (now called the PBS NewsHour) and the Nova science series.

In announcing her appointment, PBS said Mrs. Aaron was the highest-ranking woman in television. She had previously been the founding director of the Public Media Program for the National Endowment for the Arts.

In that role, which she assumed in 1970, she helped coordinate programs to benefit minority artists and independent filmmakers. Two films supported by her grants, “The Bolero,” and “Harlan County USA” won Academy Awards.

Mrs. Aaron also launched a program to preserve classic films and historically important television programs at the Library of Congress and the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Chloe Wellingham was born Oct. 9, 1938, in Santa Monica, Calif. Her father was an interior designer and her mother a real estate broker. She graduated from Los Angeles’s Occidental College in 1961 and received a master’s degree in American studies from George Washington University in 1962.

That year she married David L. Aaron, a Foreign Service officer who later served as a national security adviser in the administration of President Jimmy Carter and as ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development during the presidency of Bill Clinton.

Mrs. Aaron did freelance writing in Washington before joining the National Endowment for the Arts.

During the 1980s, she was an independent consultant and producer of films, including an animated film of Stravinsky’s “The Soldier’s Tale” that won an Emmy Award in 1984.

In 1989 and 1990, she was vice president at WNYC-TV in New York. While there, she made headlines by refusing to broadcast a documentary about the Palestinian intifada called “Days of Rage: The Young Palestinians,” declaring that it was “propaganda” and did not represent a fair balance between Palestinian and Israeli viewpoints.

While living in Europe in the 1990s, when her husband was ambassador to the OECD, she produced an economic news and interview show for Italian television.

In addition to her husband, of Washington, survivors include a son, Tim Aaron of Los Angeles.