Cho Yang-ho, the Korean Air chairman who helped grow his company into one of Asia’s biggest airlines, but whose reputation was tarnished in recent years by corporate scandals and indictments on multiple charges, including embezzlement and tax evasion, died April 7 at a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 70.

In a statement, Korean Air said he died because of illness but did not provide additional details. His death came two weeks after shareholders voted to remove him from the company’s board over scandals surrounding his family.

Mr. Cho had remained chairman, which is a nonboard role, and had expressed his intent to continue participating in management. His death will likely force a court to dismiss his criminal case.

A senior Korean Air executive said Mr. Cho had been receiving treatment for an unspecified lung illness since late last year and that his condition “worsened rapidly” following the shareholder vote, apparently because of shock and stress. The executive did not want to be named, citing office rules.

Mr. Cho’s eldest daughter, Cho Hyun-ah, who was formerly the head of the airline’s cabin service, received worldwide notoriety in 2014 after she ordered a Korean Air passenger plane to return to a terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York because she was angry the crew served her macadamia nuts in a bag instead of on a plate.

The incident, dubbed “nut rage,” generated international headlines and severely tarnished the Cho family’s image, while highlighting broader concerns about a sense of entitlement among the moneyed elite in South Korea.



Mr. Cho in 2015. (Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images)

Cho Hyun-ah was sentenced to one year in prison for violating aviation law but was released early when a higher-level court suspended the sentence.

The Cho family also faced intense criticism after company employees alleged they were subjected to mistreatment and tantrums.

Mr. Cho’s wife was summoned last May by South Korean police to question her about allegations that she abused and assaulted employees. Lee Myung-Hee was accused of physically or verbally abusing more than 10 former and current employees of Korean Air’s parent company.

Mr. Cho’s younger daughter, Cho Hyun-min, also was investigated by state prosecutors for potential assault for allegedly hurling a cup of water during a business meeting. No charges were filed.

Notable deaths in 2019: Luke Perry, Frank Robinson, Carol Channing and others we have lost this year. Remembering those who have died in 2019

Before his reputation was hit by scandals, Cho Yang-ho, who led Korean Air since 1992, had been credited with overseeing the company’s growth into one of Asia’s largest airlines. Korean Air, which began in 1969 with eight planes, now operates 166 aircraft with international flights to 111 cities in 43 countries.

Mr. Cho was also the chairman of the Hanjin Group, a global transportation conglomerate that includes the airline and was founded by his father, Cho Choong-hoon. And he was the co-chairman of the Korea-U. S. Business Council and vice chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries.

He was involved in the bidding process and preparations for the 2018 Winter Olympics, held in South Korea’s ski resort town of PyeongChang, and headed the Olympic organizing committee for two years before stepping down in 2016.

Mr. Cho’s resignation was initially described as voluntary, but he later said he left the committee under “unjust” pressure from the government of former president Park Geun-hye. The committee had rejected an Olympic construction deal for a Swiss company that reportedly had a business partnership with Choi Soon-sil, a longtime friend and mentor of Park.

Park is now serving a lengthy prison term over multiple corruption charges.

South Korean prosecutors indicted Mr. Cho last October on multiple charges, including evading taxes and pocketing tens of millions of dollars through embezzlement and breach of trust. His trial had been expected to begin in the coming weeks.

Mr. Cho was previously convicted of tax evasion in 2000, facing charges with his father and brother. The Chos were charged with receiving millions in rebates when they purchased airplanes from Boeing and Airbus, and charged with evading taxes on the money. The tax probe came after the country’s president criticized Korean Air’s poor safety record.

Cho Yang-ho was born in Incheon, near Seoul, on March 8, 1949, and joined Korean Air in 1974. Survivors include his wife, three children and five grandchildren.

The Cho family scandals have increased public criticism about South Korea’s “chaebol,” a privileged group of family-owned conglomerates that have been tied to corruption and exploitive behavior.

Korean Air shareholders’ successful removal of Mr. Cho from the company’s board was seen as a milestone in a country that has been long criticized for its lax enforcement of corporate-governance rules on large companies.

Analysts also saw the vote’s outcome as a positive sign that Korean Air would finally be able to keep its “owner risk” under control after Mr. Cho’s unchecked reign had damaged the company’s value and reputation.

The stock price of Hanjin-KAL, the holding company of the Hanjin Group, rose by more than 20 percent on Monday. Shares of Korean Air and other Hanjin affiliates, including Jin Air, also rose modestly.