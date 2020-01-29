Mr. Doleman played college ball for Pittsburgh before he was selected by Minnesota with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 1985 NFL draft. He spent his first nine seasons with the Vikings, collecting a league-high 21 sacks in 1989.

The 6-foot-5 Mr. Doleman also played for Atlanta and San Francisco before finishing his career with Minnesota in 1999. He had 150 1/ 2 sacks in 232 games. He was a first-team all-pro selection on two occasions and made eight Pro Bowls.

Christopher John Doleman was born in Indianapolis on Oct. 16, 1961, and grew up in York, Pa. He entered the University of Pittsburgh in 1981 after graduating from William Penn High School in York and attending Valley Forge Military Academy in Wayne, Pa.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.