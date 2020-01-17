Among the books the younger Tolkien worked on were “The Silmarillion,” “The Children Of Hurin,” and other texts that flesh out the complex world his father created.

He also drew the original maps that adorned the three Lord of the Rings books — “The Fellowship of the Ring,” “The Two Towers” and “The Return of the King” — when they were published in the 1950s.

“Tolkien studies would never be what it is today without Christopher Tolkien’s contribution,” said University of Glasgow scholar Dimitra Fimi. “From editing ‘The Silmarillion’ to the mammoth task of giving us ‘The History Of Middle-Earth’ series, he revealed his father’s grand vision of a rich and complex mythology.”

Charlie Redmayne, chief executive of HarperCollins UK, which publishes much of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work, said, “Christopher was a devoted curator of his father’s work and the timeless and ongoing popularity of the world that J.R.R. Tolkien created is a fitting testimony to the decades he spent bringing Middle-Earth to generations of readers.”

Christopher John Reuel Tolkien was born Nov. 21, 1924, in Leeds, England. After serving as a Royal Air Force pilot during World War II, he received two degrees from the University of Oxford. Like his father, he taught Old English and Middle English at Oxford.

He had lived near the French village of Aups since 1975.

His marriage to Faith Faulconbridge ended in divorce. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, the former Baillie Klass; a son from his first marriage; and two children from his second marriage.