A studio was set up at the rehabilitation facility, and Mr. Close learned to paint with a brush strapped to his right hand. But he useda wheelchair for the rest of his life. The sums fetched by his paintings made it possible to adapt his studios — in Manhattan and in the Hamptons (and in his later years in Miami and in Long Beach, N.Y.) — to his disability. Machines moved the large canvases so he could reach each part of them while seated.