His paintings of faces were too detailed and tightly cropped to be flattering. “I do believe that the face is a road map of the person’s life,” Mr. Close said in the documentary. He also observed that his fascination with faces may have arisen from his experience with prosopagnosia, or face blindness, and his desire to commit to memory the faces of family members and friends, as he described in a 2015 interview with Robert Krulwich at the World Science Festival.