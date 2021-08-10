While working on “My Life,” he met Biggie’s wife, Evans, who invited him to produce her studio debut, “Faith” (1995). The album included the smoldering Top 40 single “Soon as I Get Home,” which Mr. Thompson said he had written with a friend when he was 16. He was playing the song in the studio, passing the time on the piano between sessions, when Evans overheard him and asked him to produce it for the album that same day, just before he was supposed to catch a flight out of New York.