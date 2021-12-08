The daughter of a business journalist and a portrait painter, Ms. Levy grew up in suburban Maryland immersed in freewheeling conversations about politics, the labor movement and culture. She was barely 5 feet tall and had no college degree — she preferred real-world experience to the classroom — and arrived at The Post in 1965, a time when women quickly hit professional walls, not to mention being hit on. Female journalists could hope for few writing opportunities beyond light features. One woman at the paper recalled being told that the best jobs were reserved for those who “urinate standing up.”