“He averaged five points as a freshman and I remember I told him, ‘You have two choices: I can kick you out if you keep doing what you do, or I’m going to watch you play a lot of years in the NBA,’ ” former U-Conn. coach Jim Calhoun said. “He chose the latter, which was good.”

Mr. Robinson died Aug. 29 at 53, remembered as much for his personality as his skills by the teams he played for during an 18-year NBA career.

“His personality and energy were unmatched, and his contributions on the court were unmistakable, helping the Trail Blazers into the playoffs each of his eight seasons with the team,” the Blazers said in a statement. “His streak of 461 consecutive games played with the Trail Blazers still stands as a franchise record, which is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the team.”

His family told the Athletic, a sports website, that Mr. Robinson had battled lymphoma for the past year.

Mr. Robinson helped the Blazers reach the NBA Finals in 1990 and 1992. He not only never missed the postseason in Portland but hardly missed any games at all, playing all 82 in each of his first five seasons and never appearing in fewer than 75.

Clifford Ralph Robinson was born in Buffalo on Dec. 16, 1966. He picked U-Conn. over Syracuse and Oklahoma and became the centerpiece of Calhoun’s early teams. He played in Storrs from 1985-89, helping guide the Huskies from the bottom of the Big East to the 1988 National Invitation Tournament championship.

Mr. Robinson averaged just 5.6 points as a freshman but scored 20 points a game as a senior before becoming a second-round pick of the Blazers. His No. 00 hangs on the wall at Gampel Pavilion as an original member of the Huskies of Honor.

Mr. Robinson was fourth on U-Conn.’s career scoring list when he left but is now down to No. 13, in a sign of how strong the program he helped rise up became.

“He was our first great player,” Calhoun said. “He gave legitimacy to the program. . . . You could not pay for the exposure that he gave us.”

Mr. Robinson was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1993 and made his lone all-star appearance the following year. At 6-foot-11, he had the size of a center but was a skilled outside shooter.

He played 1,380 games in the league, ranking in the top 15 all-time. Besides the Blazers, Mr. Robinson also played for Phoenix, Detroit, Golden State and the Nets.

Survivors include his mother; six children; three brothers and a sister.

— Associated Press