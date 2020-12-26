Alig was part of a decadent 1990s party scene characterized by wild costumes and rampant drug use. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 1997 for killing Andre “Angel” Melendez.
Alig admitted that he and Robert “Freeze” Riggs killed Melendez, cut the body up and dumped the parts in the Hudson River.
Riggs also pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He was released in 2010.
The story was turned into the 2003 movie “Party Monster,” in which Macaulay Culkin played Alig.
Alig maintained a social media presence while behind bars, although he had no access to a computer and dictated tweets to a friend over the prison phone.
