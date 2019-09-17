Journalist and author Cokie Roberts in her home in Bethesda, Md., in February. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Cokie Roberts, a daughter of politicians who went on to become a prominent journalist and political commentator, winning three Emmy Awards during a long career with NPR and ABC News, died Sept. 17 in Washington. She was 75.

Her death was announced by ABC. Additional details were not immediately available.

Ms. Roberts was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame and named a “living legend” by the Library of Congress in 2008. She worked at CBS News, NPR and PBS, where she was was a correspondent for “The MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour,” before joining ABC News in 1988.

A longtime congressional reporter, she co-anchored the Sunday political show “This Week” with Sam Donaldson from 1996 to 2002, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She also wrote eight books and penned a political column.

In part, her Washington expertise was a result of her upbringing — her father, known as Hale Boggs, was Democratic majority leader in the U.S. House, and her mother, Lindy Boggs, launched her own congressional career after he died in a 1972 plane crash.

Ms. Roberts’s older brother, Thomas H. Boggs Jr., was a lobbyist and master dealmaker, a senior parter at the law firm Patton Boggs; her sister, Barbara Boggs Sigmund, served as mayor of Princeton, N.J.

“I’m the only person in my original nuclear family who didn’t run for Congress,” Ms. Roberts told The Washington Post earlier this year. She added: “I have always felt semi-guilty about it. But I’ve sort of assuaged my guilt by writing about it and feeling like I’m educating people about the government and how to be good voters and good citizens.”

She was born Mary Martha Corinne Morrison Claiborne Boggs on Dec. 27, 1943, and said her older brother nicknamed her Cokie because he couldn’t pronounce Corinne.

Ms. Roberts received a bachelor’s degree from Wellesley College in political science in 1964 and soon joined CBS on the radio, as a foreign correspondent.

She covered Capitol Hill for NPR beginning in 1978, when she reported on the Panama Canal Treaty, then served as congressional correspondent for more than a decade, according to ABC News.

She married journalist Steven V. Roberts in 1966, in a ceremony reportedly attended by President Lyndon B. Johnson and his wife, Lady Bird. In addition to her husband, survivors include two children, Lee Roberts and Rebecca Roberts, and six grandchildren.

This is a developing story. A complete obituary will be published soon.