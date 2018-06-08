Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Fred Candelaria,

WMATA official

Fred Candelaria, 54, a 20-year veteran of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority who helped lead the effort to make cellphones and WiFi work on underground Metro trains, died April 1 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was a heart attack, said his partner, Jennifer Reichert.

Mr. Candelaria, an Alexandria resident, was born in Tacoma, Wash., and moved to the Washington area about 30 years ago. To some fans of the Washington Capitals ice hockey team, he was known as the “cowbell guy” who rang his bell at Caps home games, according to his family.

Elena Gontcharova,

World Bank staffer

Elena Gontcharova, 63, a retired program assistant in the World Bank’s communications skills program, died April 10 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was leukemia, said a daughter, Natalie Gontcharova.

Mrs. Gontcharova, a resident of Bethesda, Md., was born Elena Aksakalova in Yerevan, Armenia. She lived in Moscow and Riga before emigrating to the United States and settling in Washington in 1993. She was at the World Bank from 1999 to 2015.

— From staff reports