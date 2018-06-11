Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Cecilia Ashbrook,

volunteer

Cecilia Ashbrook, 95, a volunteer at Georgetown University and Sibley Memorial hospitals who had lived in the Washington area since 1938, died April 4 at her home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Alexandra Ashbrook.

Mrs. Ashbrook was born Cecilia Garcia in Bucaramanga, Colombia. In the 1950s and 1960s, she was a travel assistant at the U.S. Information Agency, helping to arrange travel logistics. She became a painter who specialized in landscapes.

Edward Weiner,

policy analyst

Edward Weiner, 77, a retired policy analyst who spent 35 years at the Transportation Department before retiring in 2006, died April 2 at his home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was heart ailments, said a son, Michael Weiner.

Mr. Weiner was born in Brooklyn and had lived in the Washington area for 48 years. He was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Silver Spring.

Marian Aitken,

educator

Marian Aitken, 87, an educator who was the director of religious education at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Potomac, Md., and then at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Bethesda, Md., before retiring in 2003, died April 11 at her home in Bethesda. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Patricia Vichi.

Mrs. Aitken, who went by Sally, was born Marian Byerly in Washington. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and a CCD teacher at Our Lady of Mercy.

James Daniels,

Smithsonian staffer

James Daniels, 83, a staffer at the Smithsonian Institution for more than 30 years who served as a building inspector and a model-maker for museum exhibits, died April 27 at his home in Ayden, N.C. The cause was heart ailments, said a daughter, Sarah Williams.

Mr. Daniels was born in Winterville, N.C. He moved to Washington in 1959 and worked at the Smithsonian from 1961 to 1992. He was also a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. On retirement, he moved to North Carolina from Seat Pleasant, Md.

Ralph Simon,

psychologist

Ralph Simon, 95, a psychologist who retired from the National Institute of Mental Health in 1977, died April 29 at an assisted living center in Rockville, Md. The cause was atherosclerotic vascular disease, said a son-in-law, James Onken.

Dr. Simon, a longtime resident of Bethesda, Md., was born in Brooklyn. He was a psychologist at Veterans Administration hospitals in Butler, Pa., and Perry Point, Md., before joining the National Institutes of Health in 1959. In retirement he became an avocational sculptor.

Loren Mead,

Episcopal priest

The Rev. Loren Mead, 88, an Episcopal priest who in 1974 founded the Alban Institute, which for four decades provided consulting for congregations, died May 5 at a hospice center in Falls Church, Va. The cause was cancer, said his daughter, Barbara Wise.

The Rev. Mead was born in Florence, S.C., and moved to Chevy Chase, Md., in 1969. In his earlier career he worked in South Carolina and North Carolina churches. He retired in 1994 and wrote four books on the future of the church.

Jerome Sligh II,

moving company founder

Jerome Sligh II, 34, an Air Force veteran who founded the moving company Swift Lifters in 2016, died May 7 after a single-car accident on Interstate 495 in Forestville, Md., according to the Maryland State Police.

The state police said Mr. Sligh appeared to have lost control of his car while changing lines at a high speed and that the investigation is continuing.

Mr. Sligh, known as “Bootsie,” was born in Hopewell, Va., and lived in Glenn Dale, Md. After serving in the Air Force from 2001 until 2008, he was a warehouseman for Safeway and a supply technician for Nestlé. He attended Greater Mt. Nebo AME Church in Bowie, Md.

Gregory Gagarin,

engineer

Gregory Gagarin, 96, an engineer who retired in 1990 as president of Knorr Brake, a braking systems and mass transit equipment manufacturer and a division of Munich-based Knorr-Bremse Group, died April 13 at his home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his daughter, Katharine Gagarin.

Mr. Gagarin, who was descended from Russian nobility, was born in Wiesbaden, Germany, and was schooled in France and Switzerland before settling in the United States in 1935. After working for Westinghouse Electric and other companies as an international salesman, he founded the American division of the Knorr-Bremse Group in 1973.

Mr. Gagarin, who settled in Chevy Chase in 1960, was a scoutmaster and a past member of the National Defense Executive Reserve. He was also a member of the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md.

Korea Strowder,

educator

Korea Strowder, 98, an educator who was a community activist in Washington’s Trinidad neighborhood and retired in 1979 as head librarian at the District’s Sursum Corda Community Library, died March 27 at an assisted living center in Riverdale, Md. The cause was complications from a stroke, said a daughter, Kathryn Gray.

Mrs. Strowder was born Korea Clark in Denver and settled in Washington in 1943. She began her work in D.C. schools in the mid-1950s and was a pupil personnel aide at Bundy Elementary School from 1963 to 1971. She was a group leader of what was then called Camp Fire Girls of America, a youth organization.

— From staff reports