Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern ­Virginia.

Marc Lewis,

NIH scientist

Marc Lewis, 91, a scientific researcher at the National Institutes of Health for more than 50 years who specialized in the biophysics of macromolecular interactions, died April 1 at his home in Potomac, Md. The cause was complications from cerebrovascular disease, said a son, Michael Lewis.

Dr. Lewis was born in Cleveland. He joined NIH in 1957 and retired in 2008 as a research chemist and chief of the molecular interactions resource at the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering’s laboratory of bioengineering and physical science. From the 1970s to the 1990s, he taught at George Washington University and NIH’s Foundation for Advanced Education in the Sciences graduate program.

He was principal oboist in the NIH Community Orchestra, a scuba diver and a ninth-degree practitioner of the martial art of bando.

Gloria Kamenske,

NIH psychologist

Gloria Kamenske, 86, a psychologist at the National Institutes of Health from 1976 to 1988 who served in the child health and human development unit and the population research center, died April 21 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was respiratory ailments, said a friend, Alan Heil Jr.

Dr. Kamenske, a resident of Rockville, Md., was born Gloria Cheek in Grand Rapids, Mich. She had lived in the Washington area for 60 years. Before joining NIH, she was a psychologist with other federal agencies, including the Army Department and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Raphael Nadeem,

Hecht Co. employee

Raphael Nadeem, 92, a merchandising display manager who retired from the Hecht Co. in 1989 after 17 years with the department store, died April 28 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was heart ailments, said a nephew, John Thompson.

Mr. Nadeem, an Alexandria resident, was born in Pawtucket, R.I., and came to the Washington area in 1969. He took up painting in retirement, and his works were displayed at the Torpedo Factory art gallery in Alexandria.

1 of 11 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Notable deaths so far this year View Photos Remembering those who have died in 2018. Caption Remembering those who have died in 2018. Bob Daugherty Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

William Clem,

Air Force officer

William Clem, 92, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who worked as a contracts manager for General Electric Information Services in Rockville, Md., from 1979 until the early 1990s, died April 23 at a hospital in Redwood City, Calif. The cause was septic shock, said a daughter, Patricia Clem.

Col. Clem was born in Los Angeles. He served in the Army Air Forces in the Philippines during World War II. In his later Air Force career, he developed a specialty in missile technology. He retired in 1979. He moved to California from Potomac, Md., in 2011.

Katherine Mizell,

modeling school director

Katherine Mizell, 90, a modeling school director and fashion show coordinator for department stores who in 1962 started Katherine Mizell’s Modelling Moppetts & Stage II Teen Models, an organization that raised money for children’s charities, died April 28 at her daughter’s home in Millsboro, Del. She had congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Christy Swiger.

Mrs. Mizell was born Katherine Bart in Lodi, Ohio, and moved to Bethesda, Md., in 1943. In the 1950s, she was a professional model and owned and managed the Keye School modeling agency. She was a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international community service organization, where she was a former state and regional president. She retired in 2012.

Carole Singleton,

Howard theater professor

Carole Singleton, 82, a Howard University professor who chaired the school’s department of theater arts from 1982 to 1992 and retired in 2005, died April 8 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was complications from a fall, said her daughter, Cheryl Al-Mateen.

Dr. Singleton, a Silver Spring resident, was born Carole Waters in Washington. Early on, she taught French, Latin and drama in the D.C. public schools and was an assistant professor at what is now Bowie State University. During her 29 years at Howard, she directed plays and taught theater history.

She was a member of the Nineteenth Street Baptist Church in Washington and was a former regional chairwoman of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.

— From staff reports