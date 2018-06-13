Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Earl Davis Jr.,

waiter

Earl Davis Jr., 57, a waiter at the Fish Market Restaurant in Alexandria, Va., for more than 20 years, died May 10 at his mother’s home in Reston, Va. The cause was lung cancer, said his mother, Nellie Truitt.

Mr. Davis was born at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., and moved to the Washington area in 1979. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Alexandria.

Anne Carson,

author, editor

Anne Carson, 89, an author and editor who worked for the U.S. Information Agency for 14 years before creating the editorial firm Anne Carson Associates in 1990, died April 23 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was a stroke, said her daughter, Natalie Ambrose.

Mrs. Carson was born Anne Conover in Oklahoma City and grew up in Kansas City, Mo. Early in her career, she was an editor for Ladies’ Home Journal and the Johns Hopkins University Press. From 1968 to 1976, she was a writer and researcher for the Hispanic division of the Library of Congress. She was a member of the Chevy Chase Club, the Washington Biography Group and the National Coalition of Independent Scholars. She was also the author of four books.

William Wellington,

CIA economist

William Wellington, 96, a senior economist with the CIA who retired in 1981 as a specialist in minerals economics, died May 4 at an assisted-living facility in Rockville, Md. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, said a daughter, Patricia Nicoll.

Mr. Wellington, a longtime resident of Silver Spring, Md., was born in Detroit. He was an Army Air Forces pilot during World War II and a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve after the war. Before joining the CIA in 1961, he had been an economist with the Commerce and Defense departments and at Georgetown University.

He was a founder of the Geri-Hatricks, an ice hockey team for men and women older than 60. At 79, he was captain of the ­Geri-Hatricks team that won a gold medal at the 2000 National Senior Winter Olympics.

1 of 11 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Notable deaths so far this year View Photos Remembering those who have died in 2018. Caption Remembering those who have died in 2018. Bob Daugherty Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Richard Ellis,

U-Md. physics professor

Richard Ellis, 73, a University of Maryland physics professor from 1979 to 2016, died May 6 at his home in College Park, Md. The cause was progressive supranuclear palsy, a brain disorder, said his wife, Adele Ellis.

Dr. Ellis was born in New York City. Early in his career, he was a physicist at the Max Planck Institute of Plasma Physics, the Los Alamos National Laboratory, Dartmouth College and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Margaret White,

nurse, homemaker

Margaret White, 95, a nurse anesthesiologist as a young woman and a homemaker since 1948, died April 29 at a nursing home in Sandy Spring, Md. The cause was cardiac arrest said a daughter, Patricia Davis.

Mrs. White was born Margaret Golding in Valdosta, Ga., and moved to the Washington area during World War II.

— From staff reports