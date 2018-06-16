Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Rebecca Coder,

banker, civic activist

Rebecca Coder, 49, senior vice president of National Cooperative Bank in Washington, whose customers include grocery wholesale co-ops, purchasing co-ops, credit unions and housing co-op died May 1 at her home in Washington. The cause was ovarian cancer, said a brother, Josh Coder.

Ms. Coder was born in Edmonton, Alberta, and moved to Washington as a child. Since 1996, she had worked at National Cooperative Bank. Since 2008, she had been an advisory neighborhood commissioner in her Foggy Bottom-West End neighborhood.

Gregory Winn,

USIA officer

Gregory Winn, 71, a former officer of the U.S Information Agency who also served 12 years with the Corporation for National and Community Service, died April 19 at a hospital in Fort Myers, Fla. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Natasha Lantz.

Dr. Winn, a resident of Falls Church, Va., and Naples, Fla., was born in Teaneck, N.J. He was a USIA officer from 1980 to 1993, and his work included research, private sector programs, and policy and evaluation in the bureau of education and cultural affairs.

From 1997 to 2009, he was a grants advisor and manager with the Corporation for National and Community Service, a federal agency that includes such organizations as AmeriCorps, Senior Corps and other service initiatives.

Lucas Kulczycki,

physician

Lucas Kulczycki, 106, a physician specializing in cystic fibrosis who served at Children’s National Medical Center 1962 to 1976 and then at Georgetown University Hospital until 1991, died May 3 at a care community in Falls Church, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Dorothy Schilder.

Dr. Kulczycki, a longtime resident of Arlington, Va., was born in Poland. He was a physician with the health department of Manitoba, Canada, and at Harvard Medical School before coming to Washington in 1961.

Daniel Anderson,

physician

Daniel Anderson, 77, an Army doctor until retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 1974 who then had a private practice as a gastroenterologist until 2013, died April 29 at his winter home in Sarasota, Fla. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and diabetes, said a son, Lawrence Anderson.

Dr. Anderson, who also lived in Annapolis, Md., was born in Detroit. From 1974 until 2013, he practiced with Montgomery Internal Medicine Associates. He was a former chief of staff at Montgomery General Hospital and he also practiced at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital. He played golf at Manor Country Club, where he was an unofficial house physician, holding Saturday morning consultations after having played nine or 18 holes.

Robert Pohlman,

D.C. deputy mayor

Robert Pohlman, 74, a former deputy mayor for finance of the District of Columbia, died April 26 at his home in Washington. The cause was gastric cancer, said his wife, Dorothy Pohlman.

Mr. Pohmnan was born in Stanton, Neb., and grew up on a farm. Beginning in 1972, he spent 23 years with the D.C. government, first as a fiscal officer with the Model Cities program and then as deputy mayor for finance under Mayor Marion Barry. He retired in 1995.

In retirement he was executive director of a nonprofit affordable housing organization that pressed for the establishment of a taxpayer-supported housing trust fund. Since 2000, the group has produced 12,000 affordable housing units.

