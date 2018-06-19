Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Molly Ryder,

Army Times board member

Molly Ryder, 77, a member of the family that founded the Army Times Publishing Co. and who served on its board of trustees, died April 21 at a hospice facility in the District. The cause was cancer, said a nephew, Stephen Belber.

Ms. Ryder was a native Washingtonian and except for six years in London and New York had lived all her life in the nation’s capital. She was a dog walker for family members and friends who were out of town.

Nell Yates,

White House staff assistant

Nell Yates, 93, who served as a White House secretary and staff assistant for 32 years, died May 10 at her home in Belmont, N.C. The cause was kidney failure, said her sister-in-law, Maida Wright.

Mrs. Yates was born in Gaston County, N.C., and came to Washington in 1942. She worked for several federal agencies before joining the White House staff in 1954. She was an assistant to seven presidents, from Dwight D. Eisenhower to Ronald Reagan. In the early 1970s, she accompanied President Richard M. Nixon on his historic trip to China. She retired in 1986. She lived in Northern Virginia for many years before settling in North Carolina.

Charles Peterson,

maritime economist



Charles Peterson, 95, who worked for nearly four decades as an economist with the U.S. Maritime Administration until his retirement in the mid-1980s, died May 18 at a nursing center in Leesburg, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his daughter Pat Richardson.

Mr. Peterson, a former resident of Bethesda, Md., was born in Lakeside Township, Minn. He served in the Navy during World War II, including a stint on the staff of Adm. Jonas H. Ingram, commander in chief of the U.S. Atlantic Fleet, and later became a lieutenant commander in the Navy Reserve. He worked as a consultant in retirement and volunteered with groups including the Knights of Columbus.

Carolyn Arillo,

homemaker, administrator



Carolyn Arillo, 84, a homemaker who went on to work for two decades as an administrator at the Washington Navy Yard until retiring in 1992, died May 21 at a hospital in Milford, Del. The cause was complications from a stroke, said her son Vincent Arillo.

Mrs. Arillo was born Carolyn Howder in the District and coached softball and basketball teams with the Catholic Youth Organization. She was a longtime resident of Riverdale, Md., and moved to Milford in retirement.

Robert M. Beggan,

United Way president



Robert M. Beggan, 74, who helped steady a scandal-

tarnished United Way as a senior vice president and then as president of its international arm from 1998 to 2004, died May 2 at his home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his son Neal Beggan.

Mr. Beggan was born in Dorchester, Mass., and moved to the Washington area in 1974 to work as a senior vice president for United Way of America, which leads a coalition of local United Way offices around the country. He had previously served as planning director of United Community Services in New Brunswick, N.J., and as a campaign director at United Way of Dade County in Florida.

“Bob was one of the architects of the modern United Way,” Brian J.G. Lachance, chief of staff for United Way of America and United Way Worldwide, wrote in an email. After then-leader William Aramony was jailed in 1995 for misusing funds, he noted, Mr. Beggan proved a steadying force. “It was Bob’s commitment to community and United Way as well as his personal values that helped save the soul of United Way, at a time when it may have been lost.”

In addition to his work at United Way International, which later merged with the U.S. branch to become United Way Worldwide, Mr. Beggan served as a board member of the federally funded Emergency Food and Shelter Program and with organizations including the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

William H. Burrus,

postal union chief

William H. Burrus, 81, the president of the American Postal Workers Union from 2001 to 2010, died May 19 at his home in Upper Marlboro, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a union spokesman, James Horwitz.

Mr. Burrus was born in Wheeling, W.Va., and was a postal worker and president of the Cleveland area local of the APWU before moving to Washington in 1980 as executive vice president of the national union. During his tenure as president, the APWU was the country’s largest union of federal workers, with 360,000 members.

According to news accounts, Mr. Burrus was the first African American to be elected president of a national union in direct balloting. He published an autobiography in 2013.

— From staff reports