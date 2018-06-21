Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Donald Nalley,

architect

Donald Nalley, 85, an architect who practiced in Rockville, Md., for 50 years, died May 6 at his home in Potomac, Md. His wife, Susan Nalley, said he had complications from Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disorder.

Mr. Nalley was born in Washington and lived in the area all his life. He opened an architecture practice in the 1960s, specializing in housing, and continued working until shortly before his death. He was active in antique car clubs and was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Rockville.

Timothy Emerson,

teacher, school administrator

Timothy Emerson, 66, a former English teacher and director of the upper school at Maret School in Washington, died May 9 at a hospital in Pittsfield, Mass. The cause was liver and kidney failure, said a former wife, Jan Sidebotham. Mr. Emerson was born in Boston. He taught English at Maret for 35 years and was the director of the upper school for 23 years before retiring in 2015. He moved from Washington to Williamstown, Mass., in 2017.

Warren Eisenberg,

B'nai B'rith leader

Warren Eisenberg, 85, the director of the International Council of B’nai B’rith International from 1978 to 1996, died May 13 at a retirement community in Silver Spring, Md. He had dementia and kidney failure, said a son, Adam Eisenberg.

Mr. Eisenberg was born in Newark and lived in the Washington area for 52 years, most recently in Chevy Chase, Md. Before joining B’nai B’rith, a Jewish human rights organization, Mr. Eisenberg served in staff positions with the House and was director of public affairs for the Presidential Council on Environmental Quality.

Richard Starnes,

journalist

Richard Starnes, 95, a former reporter for the Washington Daily News, managing editor of the New York World-Telegram and Sun and a writer for Scripps Howard News Service, died May 18 at his home in Bradenton, Fla. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a son, John Starnes.

Mr. Starnes was born in Washington and was a copy boy and then reporter for the Washington Daily News, beginning in 1938. In 1952, he began working for Scripps Howard, including eight years as managing editor of the New York World-Telegram and Sun from 1954 to 1962.

He returned to Washington and Scripps Howard in 1962 and remained with the news service until 1977. He later served as editor of the Fairfax Journal for 10 years. He was a former resident of McLean, Va., and was married to former Washington Post columnist Judy Mann before her death in 2005.

— From staff reports