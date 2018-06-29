Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Peter Condliffe,

NIH scientist

Peter Condliffe, 95, a National Institutes of Health scientist who retired in 1997 as chief of a section that facilitated visits of research scientists from around the world to NIH, died May 16 at an assisted living facility in Kensington, Md. The cause was complications from dementia, said a son, Jack Condliffe.

Dr. Condliffe was born in Christchurch, New Zealand. His father was an international economist, and his family moved around the world when he was growing up. He joined the NIH staff in the 1950s as a specialist in endocrinology. He was a scientific administrator from 1966 until his retirement 31 years later.

James Benson,

FDA official

James Benson, 79, a 24-year veteran of the Food and Drug Administration who retired in 1992 as director of its Center for Devices and Radiological Health, died May 16 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was pulmonary fibrosis, said his wife, Cynthia Benson.

Mr. Benson, a resident of Rockville, Md., was born in Upperco, Md. He worked eight years for the U.S. Public Health Service before joining the FDA, where he served as deputy commissioner and acting commissioner. In retirement, he was executive vice president of technology and regulatory affairs at AdvaMed, or Advanced Medical Technology Association. He retired from that position in 2002. He was a scuba diver, an amateur aircraft pilot and a saxophone player.

Roderick Jellema,

professor, poet

Roderick Jellema, 90, a 35-year member of the faculty at the University of Maryland in College Park who wrote and taught poetry and literature, died May 11 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was a heart attack, said a son, David Jellema.

Mr. Jellema, a Washington resident, was born in Holland, Mich. He served on the Maryland faculty from 1956 to 1991. He was a founder and director of a creative-writing program and ran poetry workshops. At the Writers Center in Bethesda, he also ran poetry writing workshops from 1973 to 1993 and in 2006 and 2007. He was author and editor of several books of poetry.

Visitacion 'Betty' Lepesqueur, teacher

Visitacion “Betty” Lepesqueur, 85, a Prince George’s County elementary school teacher who spent 22 years with the county public schools, died May 17 at a retirement community in Washington. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease and cancer, said a daughter, Eloise Lepesqueur.

Mrs. Lepesqueur was born Visitacion Gozum Hilario in Manila and moved to the United States in 1966. She had lived in the Washington area since 1970 and was a longtime resident of the Tantallon community of Fort Washington, Md. She taught at Glassmanor Elementary and other schools and retired in 1992 after 10 years at Francis T. Evans Elementary School in Clinton, Md. She was a former president of the Southern Maryland Arts and Antiques Association and was a hostess at the Surratt House Museum in Clinton.

Perry Fliakas,

Defense Department official

Perry Fliakas, 91, who held high-ranking positions in the Defense Department for more than three decades, including as deputy assistant secretary of defense, died June 2 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was a heart attack, said a son-in-law, Scott Chase.

Mr. Fliakas, a resident of Potomac, Md., was born in Washington. As a member of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division in World War II, he helped liberate the Woebbelin concentration camp in Germany, his family said. Before retiring from the Defense Department in 1982, Mr. Fliakas served seven years as deputy assistant secretary of defense for installations and housing and was a key decision-maker on the expansion and closing of U.S. military bases. He was also the U.S. representative on the NATO infrastructure committee.

Mr. Fliakas was a vice president in the Washington office of Ellerbe Becket, a Minneapolis-based architectural and engineering firm, from 1982 to 1991. He also worked as a consultant for the LMI think tank. He was a member of St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Washington.

— From staff reports