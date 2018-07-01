Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Robert Kubiczek,

physician

Robert Kubiczek, 94, a physician who practiced family medicine in Wheaton and Adelphi, Md., for more than 30 years, died April 23 at his home in Adelphi. The cause was arteriosclerotic heart disease, said his wife, Elizabeth Balcer-Kubiczek.

Dr. Kubiczek was born in Dabrowa Gornicza, Poland, and came to the United States in 1970. From the early 1980s until he retired in 2016, he had a private practice in Wheaton and Adelphi.

Harry Grant Jr.,

Air Force lieutenant colonel



Harry Grant Jr., 74, who served as an intelligence specialist in the Air Force from the late 1960s to the mid-1990s and retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel, died May 2 after a car crash in Torrey, N.Y., according to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office.

He was attempting to make a U-turn on Route 14 near East Leach Road when his car was struck by a truck, officials said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Col. Grant was born in Washington and stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He later volunteered with the ManKind Project and was on his way to a seminar hosted by the men’s community group when he was killed.

John Murphy Jr.,

Georgetown law professor

John Murphy Jr., 80, a professor at Georgetown University Law School for 43 years who retired in 2008, died May 26 at his home in the District. The cause was cancer, said a son, Jy Murphy.

Mr. Murphy was born in New York City. Early in his career, he was a law clerk to a future chief justice, Warren Burger, then sitting on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit; an associate at the law firm Covington & Burling; and conference director for the Office of Economic Opportunity’s legal services program.in which he helped design a system of free legal services for the poor.

1 of 11 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Notable deaths so far this year View Photos Remembering those who have died in 2018. Caption Remembering those who have died in 2018. Bob Daugherty Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

At Georgetown, he taught courses in constitutional, commercial and criminal law as well as federal election law and professional responsibility. In 1975 and 1976, after the Watergate scandal and President Richard M. Nixon’s resignation, he was the first general counsel to the newly created Federal Election Commission.

— From staff reports