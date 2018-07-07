Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

C. Dudley Brown

interior designer

C. Dudley Brown, 88, an interior designer in Washington who specialized in historic preservation and the adaptive use of historic buildings, died April 18 at a relative’s home in Nashville. The cause was lung cancer, said a nephew, Thom Brown.

Clinton Dudley Brown, a District resident, was born in Cleveland and settled in the Washington area in 1952. In 1961, according to his family, he established the interior design program of the General Services Administration’s federal supply service and designed the interiors of the official residences of federal executives. He owned and operated C. Dudley Brown & Associates, an interior design firm, from 1964 to 2014. He was past president of the Arts Club of Washington and the D.C. chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers and was founding president of the Washington chapter of the Victorian Society in America.

Dorris Parent

OPM employee

Dorris Parent, 93, who spent two decades as a correspondence aide at the federal Office of Personnel Management before retiring in 1990, died March 6 at a nursing home in Rockville, Md. The cause was pneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said a son, Paul Parent.

Mrs. Parent was born Dorris Ramsey in Oregon City, Ore., grew up in Stanberry, Mo., and settled in the Washington area in 1943. Early in her career, she was a secretary at the Atomic Energy Commission and then co-owned a D.C.-area print shop, Perfect Letters, for two decades with her husband. She was a member of the Maryland Writers’ Association, where she won third place in a 2004 creative writing contest.

