Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Harry Taylor Jr.,

lawyer

Harry Taylor Jr., 96, a lawyer who practiced in Washington, Upper Marlboro, Md., and Brandywine, Md., from the 1950s until the mid-1980s, died May 31 at a retirement community in Solomons, Md. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a daughter, Joan Gillen.

Mr. Taylor was born in Hono­lulu and settled in the Washington area after World War II. He was a Republican member of the Maryland House of Delegates in the 1950s, a delegate to the Maryland Constitutional Convention in 1968, and for 25 years was master of the De La Brooke fox hunt. A former resident of Brandywine and Leonardtown, Md., he moved to Solomons in 2012.

Michael Wright,

Army colonel

Michael Wright, 72, a retired Army colonel who served 30 years in the military and retired in 1997 as deputy chief of staff for logistics in an intelligence and security unit at Fort Belvoir, Va., died May 18 at his home in Warrenton, Va. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said his wife, Hilda Wright.

Col. Wright was born in Columbus, Ind., and joined the Army in 1967. His career included service in Vietnam, Germany, Panama and Brussels, where he was a logistics planner for the U.S. military representative to NATO.

Laura 'Lavern' Powell,

office administrator

Laura “Lavern” Powell, 91, former executive administrative aide to the director of the David Taylor Model Basin’s naval research and development center at Carderock, Md., died June 2 at a care center in Seaford, Del. The cause was congestive heart failure said a son, John Powell.

Mrs. Powell was born Laura France in Stonewall, Okla., and moved to Washington in 1945. She was a clerk at the Pentagon from 1945 to 1947 and worked at the naval research and development center from 1966 to 1984. She was a golfer and bridge player. In 1984 she moved from the Garrett Park Estates area of Montgomery County, Md., to Ocean Pines, Md. and later to Seaford.

Nancy Fax,

lawyer

Nancy Fax, 64, a lawyer specializing in trusts and estates who had been a managing partner of the Bethesda-based law firm Pasternak and Fidis since 2004, died June 4 at her home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a daughter, Joanna Fax.

Mrs. Fax was born Nancy Gruenberg in Philadelphia and had lived in the Washington area for 40 years. She began her legal career with the firm Wilkes Artis in Washington and moved to Pasternak and Fidis in 2001.

Yueh-Mei Rowan,

lawyer

Yueh-Mei Rowan, 74, who practiced law in Fairfax County, Va., as a partner for 20 years in the firm of Rowan and Associates, died May 14 at a retirement home in Ensenada, Mexico. The cause was a stroke, said her husband, Edmund Rowan.

Mrs. Rowan was born Yueh-Mei Wu in Taichung, Taiwan, and came to the United States in 1968. She lived in Charlottesville until moving to the Washington area in 1980. She was a lawyer at the Justice Department from 1982 to 1985, then entered private practice. In 2017, she retired and moved to Ensenada from Clifton, Va.

— From staff reports