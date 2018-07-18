Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

John Cornman,

association chief

John Cornman, 84, a former assistant and press secretary to Sen. Philip Hart (D-Mich.) and earlier to Sen. Bob Bartlett (D-Alaska) and a former chief in Washington of nonprofit research and advocacy associations, died June 9 at a care community in Falls Church, Va. The cause was cancer, said a son, Whit Cornman.

Mr. Cornman, a longtime resident of Arlington, Va., was born in Bala Cynwyd, Pa., and had lived in the Washington since 1964. After about a decade on Capitol Hill, he was chief executive of the National Rural Center, a nonprofit research organization, until 1982. He was executive director of the Gerontological Society of America from 1983 to 1991 and executive director of the American Anthropological Association from 1991 to 1996. He later ran a consultancy for nonprofit organizations until 2008.

Glenn McNatt,

journalist

Glenn McNatt, 69, a Baltimore Sun journalist who had spent the past nine years as an editorial writer, died June 29 at an assisted-living center in Washington. The cause was lung cancer, said his wife, Marian Holmes.

Mr. McNatt, a District resident, was born in New York City and grew up in Teaneck, N.J. He spent his early career at the Newark Star-Ledger and Time-Life Books before joining the Sun in 1985. Over the years, he served as the newspaper’s arts editor and wrote a weekly column on topics ranging from politics to the arts.

He was a full-time editorial writer from 2009 until earlier this year and was credited by the paper with writing the Sun’s 2008 endorsement of Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) for president and for editorials condemning the death penalty, which was abolished in Maryland in 2013.

John Meisten,

FBI agent

John Meisten, 76, an FBI agent who in 1981 supervised the criminal investigation of the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan in Washington, died June 30 at a medical center in Cincinnati. The cause was pulmonary fibrosis, said a daughter, Deborah Nagarajan.

Mr. Meisten was born in Rockville Centre, N.Y. He joined the FBI in 1971 and was posted in the Washington area from 1977 until he retired in 1994. Four people were shot and wounded in the 1981 assassination attempt on Reagan: the president, White House press secretary James Brady, a Secret Service agent and a Washington police officer. The shooter, John Hinckley Jr., was found not guilty by reason of insanity and was sentenced to a psychiatric hospital until his release in 2016.

Mr. Meisten was teaching at the FBI Academy when he retired. On retirement he moved to Boothbay, Maine, from Fairfax County, Va. He was on a motor trip when he died.

Donald Osteen

IRS lawyer

Donald Osteen, 76, an Internal Revenue Service lawyer who retired in 2003, died May 4 at a retirement community in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was cerebral vascular disease, said a son, Randall Osteen.

Mr. Osteen was born in Albany, N.Y. He joined the IRS in 1968, then was in a private law practice in Washington with the firm Arent, Fox, Kintner, Plotkin and Kahn from 1973 until 1980, then returned to the IRS. He spent several years working for the agency in Los Angeles.

John "Al" Boyer

lawyer

John “Al” Boyer, 91, a lawyer specializing in maritime law who retired in 1986 from the law firm of Kominers, Fort, Schlefer and Boyer, died June 2 at a hospice center in Arlington, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, John Boyer.

Mr. Boyer was born in Damascus, Md. He joined what then was the law firm of Kominers and Fort in 1952. He lived in Alexandria, Va., and spent summers in at a family vacation home in Castine, Maine.

— From staff reports