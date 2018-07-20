Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

L.E. 'Stan' Stanfield,

contracts officer

L.E. “Stan” Stanfield, 93, a contracting officer who worked for the Navy Department, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Agency for International Development, died May 12 at a hospice center in Sarasota, Fla. The cause was cancer, said a family friend, Andrew Ridenour.

Mr. Stanfield was born in Highmore, S.D. He did contracting work for the Navy Department from 1960 to 1964, the FAA from 1964 to 1971 and USAID from 1971 to 1991. He then moved to Sarasota from Washington.

Alexander Balberde,

Army officer

Alexander Balberde, 83, an Army helicopter pilot who retired as a lieutenant colonel in 1979 after 20 years of service and later spent two decades at defense contracting companies, died May 26 at a hospital in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was leukemia, said his wife, Diane Balberde.

Col. Balberde, a Fairfax County resident, was born in Honomu, Hawaii. His military service included helicopter combat duty in Vietnam. His final active-duty assignment was in the office of the deputy chief of staff for research, development and acquisition at the Pentagon. He coached youth sports teams.

Billie Anne Sondberg,

association executive

Billie Anne Sondberg, 74, a retired executive director of the National Asphalt Paving Association, died July 7 at her home in Nags Head, N.C. The cause was cancer, said her husband, Chris Sondberg.

She was born Billie Anne Feitleson in Washington and worked for 20 years for the National Asphalt Paving Association before retiring in 1986.

A former resident of Gaithersburg, Md., she moved to Nags Head in 1993.

1 of 11 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Notable deaths so far this year View Photos Remembering those who have died in 2018. Caption Remembering those who have died in 2018. Bob Daugherty Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Claudia Rathbone,

teacher

Claudia Rathbone, 80, a retired teacher in Montgomery County schools whose specialties included resource classes for special-needs children and diagnostic assessments of students, died July 2 at a care community in Bethesda, Md. The cause was pneumonia and dementia, said a son, Britt Rathbone.

Mrs. Rathbone was born Claudia Garner in Washington. She briefly taught in Prince George’s County before beginning her career in the Montgomery County schools in 1969. She taught at several elementary schools, including Glen Haven, Diamond, Mark Twain, Beall and Rock Creek Valley before her retirement in 1997. She lived in Rockville, Md.

— From staff reports