Philomena Farrar,

gardener

Philomena Farrar, 91, a gardener who tended azaleas at her home in Dunkirk, Md., died at her home June 4. The cause was melanoma, said a son, Mark Farrar.

Mrs. Farrar was born Philomena Russo in Brooklyn and accompanied her husband to Air Force posts before settling in the Washington area in 1960.

John Emelio,

Native American specialist

John Emelio, 79, a former Indian Health Service officer who later headed a construction company and marketing company that assisted tribal-owned businesses, died May 28 at a health-care community in Olney, Md. The cause was dementia, said a son, John Emelio Jr.

Mr. Emilio, a resident of Gaithersburg, Md., was born in Washington. He began his federal career in 1957 with the Public Health Service as an administrative officer. From 1964 to 1982, he was with the Indian Health Service. He was posted in Aberdeen, S.D., from 1967 to 1977.

After retiring from federal service in 1982, Mr. Emelio formed Brilyn Construction, a residential construction company in Falls Church, Va., that he ran for 11 years. In 1995, he founded Native American Marketing and Development Corp., which helped tribal and Alaskan native businesses obtain federal contracts. He served as chief executive until his retirement in 2012.

David Milne,

electronics engineer

David T. Milne, 79, who retired in 1990 from the Navy’s David Taylor Model Basin at Carderock, Md., as chief electronics engineer, died May 22 at his home in Dover, Del. The cause was complications from Alzheimer’s disease, said his wife, Rosemarie Milne.

Mr. Milne was born in Philadelphia and served in the Navy in the 1950s. He moved to the Washington area in 1962 and served 26 years as a scientist at the David Taylor Model Basin before retiring. He lived in Silver Spring, Md., before moving to Dover in 2006.

Noel A. Kramer,

judge

Noel A. Kramer, 72, a retired judge of the D.C. Superior Court and the D.C. Court of Appeals, died May 31 at her home in the District. The cause was complications from Alzheimer’s disease, said a friend, Mary Ellen Abrecht.

Judge Kramer was born Noel Anketell in Bay City, Mich., and came to Washington in the early 1970s. She was a lawyer with the firm Wilmer, Cutler and Pickering and with the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia before her appointment as a D.C. Superior Court judge in 1984.

In 2002, she became the presiding judge of the court’s criminal division. In that capacity, she established a Superior Court branch in the District’s Anacostia neighborhood to hear misdemeanor cases. In 2005, she was appointed a judge of the D.C. Court of Appeals. She retired in 2011.

Kevin Anderson,

journalist, consultant

Kevin Anderson, 64, a journalist who co-founded and operated with his wife a communications consulting firm specializing in health management and policy, died May 23 at a D.C. hospital. The cause was kidney failure, said his wife, Carol Anderson.

Mr. Anderson was born in Washington and grew up in Memphis. He began his career in journalism in Monroe, La., in 1979. He came to Washington in 1982 as a member of the founding staff of USA Today. Later he was the paper’s financial markets editor.

He was communications director of the nonpartisan, nonprofit Alliance for Health Policy in 1992. He was the chief White House spokesman on health policy in 1993. He and his wife opened their consulting firm in 1994, which they operated until shortly before his death.

Harvey Kloehn,

naval engineer

Harvey G. Kloehn, 89, a civilian engineer who retired from the Naval Sea Systems Command in 1985, died May 31 at a hospital in Olney, Md. The cause was respiratory failure, said a granddaughter, Leslie Bentz.

Mr. Kloehn was born in McMillan, Wis. He was a Navy engineer on active duty from 1952 to 1955 and then a civilian engineer for the next 30 years with the Bureau of Ships and the Naval Sea Systems Command. He designed electrical systems for submarines, aircraft carriers and destroyers.

After working for the Navy, he was an engineer for Westinghouse in Germany and the United States, retiring in 1991. He was a resident of Silver Spring, Md., and a former president of the congregation of Calvary Lutheran Church in Silver Spring.

