Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Howard 'Kerry' Wiener III,

Foreign Service officer

Howard “Kerry” Wiener III, 70, a retired Foreign Service officer who worked in Colombia, Moscow, Cairo and Paris in administrative and personnel assignments, died July 9 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Sharon Wiener.

Mr. Wiener, a District resident, was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. He came to Washington in 1972 and served in what was then the Patton Boggs law firm and in the office of the Judge Advocate General of the Air Force. He joined the Foreign Service in 1978. After retiring in 2005, from the Foreign Service Board of Examiners, he helped establish a conflict resolution process for the Foreign Service.

John Gibson,

journalist

John Gibson, 90, a journalist who retired in 1988 as senior deputy editor of U.S. News and World Report, died July 14 at a retirement care community in Falls Church, Va. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a son, Robert Gibson.

Mr. Gibson, a longtime resident of Arlington, Va., was born in Everett, Wash. He had lived in the Washington area since 1952 and was a journalist with the Wall Street Journal and Nation’s Business magazine before joining U.S. News in 1966. He was a former president of the Cosmos Club and a member of the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Arlington.

— From staff reports