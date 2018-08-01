Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Mary Lewis

government official

Mary Lewis, 62, a staffer in the 1980s at the U.S. Senate, the Office of the Vice President of the United States and the Commerce Department, died July 2 at a hospital in Baltimore. The cause was cancer, said her brother, investigative journalist Charles Lewis.

Ms. Lewis was born in Newark, Del., and spent her early career on Capitol Hill and became lead staff member on economic policy for the Senate Committee on Governmental Affairs. She was a special assistant to Vice President George H.W. Bush from 1985 to 1987 and spent the next two years at the Commerce Department, becoming deputy assistant secretary of commerce and advising on policy and administrative matters, including the budget.

In recent years, she lived in Millersville, Md., and worked as director of marketing and finance for the Annapolis law firm of her husband, Randall D. Fisher. Under the name M.C. Lewis, she wrote a political thriller, “Spin Doctor” (2012).

Gloria Kranich

PTA activist

Gloria Kranich, 92, a former Parent-Teacher Association activist in Prince George’s County, Md., died July 2 at a retirement center in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. The cause was pneumonia and complications from a broken rib suffered in a fall, said a daughter, Fran Kranich.

Mrs. Kranich was born Gloria Llorente in San Francisco and moved to the Washington area in 1940. She was a former resident of Forest Heights and Oxon Hill, a publicity chair of the Prince George’s County PTA, a Girl Scout leader and a singer with the Washington National Cathedral Choral Society. In 1980 she moved to Strasburg, Va., and later to Arizona and California.

Carol McChesney Palmer

legal recruiter

Carol McChesney Palmer, 75, the founder and president of Palmer Staffing Services, a legal recruiting business she ran until shortly before her death, died June 22 at her home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was metastatic breast cancer, said a daughter, Robin Beckwith.

Mrs. Palmer was born Carol Larsen in Racine, Wis., and came to Washington in 1967 to work on Michigan Gov. George Romney’s short-lived Republican presidential campaign. She was an office administrator for the Washington law firm of Preston Gates Ellis & Rouvelas Meeds before starting Palmer Staffing in 1997. She was a Eucharistic minister at Suburban Hospital and St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, both in Bethesda, Md.

Mary Esfandiary

federal employee

Mary Esfandiary, 89, retired deputy director of what is now the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, died July 1 at her home in Washington. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Dara Esfandiary.

Mrs. Esfandiary was born Mary Nieradka in Passaic, N.J. As a young woman, she was a chemist at Picatinny Arsenal, a military research and manufacturing facility in New Jersey. Later she lived in Tehran, New York and Bangkok when her husband, Mohsen Esfandiary, was serving in Iranian foreign ministry and diplomatic positions.

They settled in Washington after the 1979 Iranian Revolution, and she worked in several Defense Department jobs before retiring in 1996 from what was then the Defense Mapping Agency.

J. Steven Hoglund

walking tour leader

J. Steven Hoglund, 72, an historian who specialized in the history of Washington and led walking tours of the city for the Smithsonian Institution, died July 2 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was lung cancer, said a brother, Mark Hoglund.

John Steven Hoglund was born in Berwyn, Ill., and had lived in the Washington area since 1971. He managed his investments. He played and taught bridge.

