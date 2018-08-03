Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

John Murray,

media advocate

John Murray, 65, who retired this year as vice president for audience development for the News Media Alliance, a support and advocacy organization for the media, died July 8 at his home in Sterling, Va. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a son, Peter Murray.

Mr. Murray was born in Jersey City. He was the circulation director for newspapers in Fort Wayne, Ind., before moving to Washington in 1997.

Jane Van Ryan,

TV anchor, communications executive

Jane Van Ryan, 69, a former Washington television news reporter and anchor who later was a communications executive for the American Petroleum Institute, the information technology firm Science Applications International Corp. and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., died July 1 at her home in Timberville, Va. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said her husband, David Banks.

She was born Paula Davis in Muncie, Ind., and worked in television news in Peoria, Ill., Charleston, S.C., and Louisville before coming to Washington in the late 1970s and joining the news staff at what was then WDVM-TV (Channel 9). In 1986, she began a career in corporate communications. In 2010 she moved to Timberville from Bethesda, Md.

Robert Winchester,

legislative affairs specialist

Robert Winchester, 71, a former special assistant for legislative affairs to the Secretary of the Army, died July 4 at his home in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The cause was complications from Alzheimer’s disease, said his wife, Karen Winchester.

Mr. Winchester was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and settled in the Washington area in 1977. He was a CIA lawyer for seven years, then served 26 years with the Army Department. He retired in 2010 and moved to Tennessee from Oakton, Va. He was a Boy Scout leader in Oakton.

Mary Olmsted,

ambassador

Mary Olmsted, 98, a career Foreign Service officer who served as ambassador to Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, died July 13 at a retirement community in Mitchellville, Md. The cause was complications from dementia, said her executor, Jacqueline Byrd.

Ms. Olmsted was born in Duluth, Minn., grew up in Titusville, Fla., and joined the Foreign Service in 1945. She was an economic officer in New Delhi and was a deputy director of personnel. In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford tapped her to establish the embassy in Papua New Guinea. In 1978, President Jimmy Carter appointed her to serve concurrently as ambassador to the Solomon Islands. She retired the next year.

Gladys Fishel,

lawyer

Gladys Fishel, 87, who owned and operated a general law practice in Arlington, Va., from 1965 to 1998, died June 22 at a nursing home in Lovettsville, Va. The cause was coronary artery disease, said a son-in-law, Richard Horan.

Mrs. Fishel was born Gladys Leech in Montgomery, Ala., and grew up in Washington. She was a past president of the Women’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia, a Northern Virginia chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Columbian Women of George Washington University, a nonprofit organization that provides tuition assistance to women attending the university.

She was a member of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Washington and worked on Middle East matters for an Episcopal Diocese of Washington commission on peace. She was a longtime resident of Arlington.

Ronald Diehm,

computing firm owner

Ronald Diehm, 65, president and chief executive of Computer Interface Technologies, a technology firm with many government clients, died June 30 at his home in Olney, Md. The cause was heart disease, said a sister, Janice Bort.

Mr. Diehm was born in Washington and grew up in Bethesda, Md. He was self-taught in computer programing and software development and spent his early career with Weinschel Engineering and Xerox. He incorporated Computer Interface Technologies in 1989. He was also a guitarist in a band called the Canned Pig.

