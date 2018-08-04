Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

William Davis,

Foreign Service officer

William Davis, 91, a Foreign Service officer who specialized in public affairs for the Agency for International Development, serving in Africa, Europe and the Caribbean, died July 11 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was complications from a gangrenous leg, said a son, Daryl Davis.

Mr. Davis, a resident of Potomac, Md., was born in Salem, Va. He was a Secret Service agent in the 1950s and, given his Russian language fluency, served as an interpreter at the 1959 “Kitchen Debate” between Vice President Richard M. Nixon and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev at a U.S. exhibition in Moscow, his family said. He soon joined the Foreign Service. After his retirement in the mid-1980s, he founded a consulting firm for international business and travel.

Clarence Lyons Jr.,

archivist

Clarence Lyons Jr., 76, an archivist at the National Archives from 1967 to 2003, died July 3 at his home in Peachtree City, Ga. The cause was pulmonary fibrosis, said a daughter-in-law, Nancy Lyons.

Mr. Lyons was born in Sioux City, Iowa. His work at the National Archives included preserving records of the Warren Commission, which investigated the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, as well as President Richard M. Nixon’s Oval Office tapes. He also served eight years as chief of archives at a National Archives branch in College Park, Md., where his work included research on Nazi-looted gold. Mr. Lyons lived in Arlington, Va., before retiring to Georgia.

Maxwell Stander,

engineer

Maxwell Stander, 97, the retired chief of the chemical engineering branch of the Naval Air Systems Command, died June 1 at a hospital in Boynton Beach, Fla. The cause was complications from a broken hip, said a son, David Stander.

Mr. Stander was born in New York City and moved to the Washington area in 1946. He was a civilian engineer for the Department of the Navy from 1946 until his retirement in 1990. He later worked for about 15 years as an engineer with a defense contracting firm. In 2010, he moved from Silver Spring, Md., to Boynton Beach.

Steven Henderson,

IT specialist

Steven Henderson, 63, an information technology specialist for the Department of Health and Human Services from 1995 to 2017, died June 17 at his home in Pasadena, Md. The cause was a heart attack, said a brother, Craig Henderson.

Mr. Henderson was born in Hyattsville, Md., and grew up in Bowie, Md., where he was a drummer in a band, the Star­liners. He served in the Marine Corps, then managed 7-Eleven stores in Ocean City and College Park, Md. He also served as a guard at the Maryland Correctional Institution in Hagerstown and ran a personal computer service business.

Marilyn Pollans,

U-Md. dean

Marilyn Pollans, 82, a former associate dean of the University of Maryland’s engineering college, died June 17 at a hospital in Miami Beach. The cause was cardiopulmonary arrest and septic shock, said a son, Scott Berman.

Dr. Pollans was born Marilyn Miller in New York City and moved to Washington in 1956. She retired from U-Md. in 1996 after 22 years as a counselor, teacher and dean. In 2013, she moved from Bethesda, Md., to Bal Harbour, Fla.

Richard Jorgensen,

education official

Richard Jorgensen, 92, a former national director of Teacher Corps and Peace Corps programs for the old U.S. Office of Education, died May 20 at his home in Santa Barbara, Calif. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a daughter, Anne Farkas.

Dr. Jorgensen was born in Kenosha, Wis. In the 1950s, he worked as a “teacher ambassador” in Hiroshima, Japan, for the Committee for a Free Asia, which later became the Asia Foundation research organization. He was also a high school and college teacher in Berkeley, Calif., before working from 1966 to 1980 at what is now the Department of Education. He was director of alumni relations at Carleton College in Northfield, Minn., from 1980 to 1985, when he returned to Washington. He moved to California in 2014 and wrote several volumes of memoirs.

— From staff reports