Charles 'Hank' Howe III,

special-education teacher

Charles “Hank” Howe III, 74, a motor development teacher who focused on special-education students in Prince George’s County Public Schools from 1971 to 2010, died July 26 at a nursing home in Leonardtown, Md. The cause was complications from strokes, said his wife, Dorothy Howe.

Mr. Howe was born in Baltimore and grew up in Takoma Park, Md. He served in the Peace Corps in Iran from 1965 to 1967. He was a lifetime member of the Terrapin Club, the University of Maryland’s athletic booster society; and he was an award-winning coach for the Prince George’s County Special Olympics. In retirement, he moved to Scientists’ Cliffs, Md., from Silver Spring, Md.

Aurelia Smith,

special-education administrator

Aurelia Smith, 89, a special-education teacher and administrator in D.C. Public Schools, died July 18 at her home in Mitchellville, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said a daughter, Toni Gaines.

Mrs. Smith was born Aurelia Richardson in Washington. She spent 28 years with the public school system and served as assistant director of special education before retiring in 1985. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Southeast Washington, a Girl Scout leader and a tutor for disadvantaged students at the old Christ Child Settlement House in the District.

Warren Clark,

ambassador

Warren Clark, 81, a Foreign Service officer for 33 years who served as ambassador simultaneously to the West African country of Gabon and the African island nation of Sao Tome and Principe from 1987 to 1989, died July 24 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Sarah Stuart.

Mr. Clark, a District resident, was born in Bronxville, N.Y. He served in naval intelligence before joining the State Department in 1963. After his ambassadorial post, he was first deputy to the assistant secretary of state for Africa. From 2008 to 2016, he was executive director of Churches for Middle East Peace, an advocacy group for a two-state solution involving Israelis and Palestinians. He led adult education at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church and St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, both in Northwest Washington.

James Langley,

Baptist leader

The Rev. James Langley, 93, who for 21 years before his 1991 retirement was executive director of the D.C. Baptist Convention, died June 7 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was complications from a fall, said a daughter, Carol Langley.

Rev. Langley, a District resident, was born in Opelika, Ala. From 1957 to 1970, he was pastor of the Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church in Southeast Washington. As executive director of the D.C. Baptist Convention and editor of its publication, Capital Baptist, he promoted the introduction of African American congregations into the convention and the election of women to top leadership positions, according to his family.

Carolyn Thomas,

employment specialist

Carolyn Thomas, 95, an employment specialist for the D.C. government for about 20 years before retiring in 1985, died July 28 at her daughter’s home in McLean, Va. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said her daughter, Karen Pearson.

Mrs. Thomas was born Carolyn Johnson in Reno, Nev., and grew up in Bethesda, Md. Her father, Walter Johnson, was a Hall of Fame baseball pitcher and manager with the Washington Senators.

Josephine Caldwell,

D.C. schools administrator

Josephine Caldwell, 94, who spent more than 30 years as a counselor and administrator at D.C. high schools, died July 31 at her home in Washington. The cause was a heart ailment, said a daughter, Nkechi Taifa.

Mrs. Caldwell was born Josephine McIntosh in New York City and came to Washington in 1945. She worked as a hospital dietitian and as a food and nutrition instructor at Howard University before going to Cardozo High School in 1952, first as a home economics teacher and later as a counselor. Beginning in 1966, she spent two years as a counselor at Theodore Roosevelt High School before being named assistant principal. She retired in 1985.

Mrs. Caldwell was a longtime member of Albright Memorial United Methodist Church in Northwest Washington and served on many church boards. She won several trophies at national bridge tournaments and traveled throughout the world with her husband.

