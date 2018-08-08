Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Karen Sprecher-Keating,

lawyer

Karen Sprecher-Keating, 63, a lawyer who served in the solicitor’s office at the Interior Department, died July 16 at a hospice center in Washington. The cause was liver disease, said a friend, Christine Kessides.

Karen Sprecher was born in Baltimore, grew up in Potomac, Md., and lived in the District. She worked at the law firm Arent Fox from 1987 to 1997, when she joined the Interior Department’s legal office. Her focus included environmental matters and issues related to native Hawaiians.

Ms. Sprecher-Keating later served as vice president of Keating Investigations and was general counsel of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. She worked on advance teams for Democratic presidential candidates and was a board member of Washington National Cathedral.

Helen Bobinger,

homemaker, gift shop worker

Helen Bobinger, 97, a homemaker who later worked at a gift shop, died Aug. 2 at a hospice center in Pasadena, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said her daughter, Jan Armstrong.

Mrs. Bobinger was born Helen Phillips in Snowville, Va. She grew up there and, after the age of 12, in Baltimore. After her children were grown, she worked at a gift shop in Bladensburg, Md., where she lived for many years. She later lived in Severn, Md., and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Cheverly, Md.

Frederic Leiner,

engineer

Frederic Leiner, 92, an engineer who helped design large-scale telecommunications systems, died July 24 at a retirement facility in Charlottesville. He had complications from dementia, said a son, John Leiner.

Mr. Leiner was born in East St. Louis, Ill., and served in combat in Europe with the Army Signal Corps during World War II. Early in his career, he was an engineer in Illinois and Massachusetts, designing emergency communications systems for municipalities. He worked with the Northrop Corp. in Massachusetts before transferring with the company to the Washington area in 1967.

Mr. Leiner worked from 1977 to 1980 at Teleconsult, on projects for the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Army Corps of Engineers, before joining the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory as a project leader.

At the Mitre Corp. from 1983 to 1995, Mr. Leiner had a key role in developing telecommunications systems that could withstand nuclear attack. He then returned to a Northrop subsidiary before retiring in 2008 from the renamed Northrop Grumman as a systems engineer. He lived in Alexandria, Va., for many years and was a member of the Opera Society of Northern Virginia.

— From staff reports