Donald Mooers,

veteran, lawyer

Donald Mooers, 85, a lawyer and onetime Senate staffer, died July 22 at his home in Jacksonville, Fla. The cause was bladder cancer, said a daughter, Tory Ryden.

Mr. Mooers was born in Presque Isle, Maine, and was wounded in action while serving in the Army during the Korean War. He served on the staff of Sen. Edmund S. Muskie (D-Maine) from 1959 to 1963, when he joined the law firm Ash, Baursfeld, Burton & Mooers. He ran his own Washington law firm from 1980 to 1986.

He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He volunteered with the Washington-area chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and was a former national director of the Navy League of the United States.

John Barnum,

lawyer, federal official

John Barnum, 89, an antitrust lawyer who was a deputy secretary of transportation in the Nixon and Ford administrations, died July 23 at his summer home in Waquoit, Mass. The cause was pneumonia, said his daughter, Sarah Barnum.

Mr. Barnum was born in New York City and worked from 1957 to 1971 at the New York law firm of Cravath, Swaine & Moore, where he became partner. He moved to Washington in 1971 and served as general counsel and later as deputy secretary of the Transportation Department, where his work included deregulation of the airline and railroad industries and oversight of the construction of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline. He was instrumental in converting several bankrupt railroads into the freight carrier known as Conrail.

He was a partner from 1978 to 1994 in the Washington office of White & Case. He then moved to Brussels, where he represented the government of Kazakhstan in matters of international arbitration. He returned to Washington in 2011 and retired two years later. Mr. Barnum served on the boards of Amtrak, the National Defense Transportation Association, the American Arbitration Association, Arena Stage and the Corcoran Gallery of Art. He was also president of the U.S. Federation of Friends of Museums.

William Morrill,

federal official, consultant

William Morrill, 88, who held high-level positions at what is now the Office of Management and Budget and the old Department of Health, Education and Welfare before working at private research firms, died July 25 at a senior living facility in Newtown, Pa. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said his wife, Nancy Morrill.

Mr. Morrill was born in Bronxville, N.Y., and moved to the Washington area in 1953 as a civilian administrator with the Air Force. He later spent about a decade with the Bureau of the Budget (now OMB) and then worked as an assistant secretary for planning at HEW from 1973 to 1977.

In the private sector, Mr. Morrill held executive positions with the professional services firms Mathematica, Martin Marietta Data Systems and Mathtech. In 2000, he joined management consulting firm ICF International in Fairfax County, Va., where he was a senior fellow until his retirement in 2013. He served on the board of the National Academy of Public Administration and was a member of the National Research Council of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

JoAnn Macbeth,

lawyer

JoAnn Macbeth, 70, a lawyer who represented Episcopal Church officials during legal battles with local congregations over the ordination of female and gay priests, died Aug. 6 at her home in the District. The cause was hypertensive cardiovascular disease, said a son, Hampden Macbeth.

Ms. Macbeth was born JoAnn Engelke in Evanston, Ill., and began her legal career in New York. She came to Washington in 1977 as a legislative aide to Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman (D-N.Y.). She later became a partner in the Washington firms Onek, Klein & Farr and Crowell & Moring.

As chancellor, or legal adviser, to the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, Ms. Macbeth represented the diocese in legal fights with local churches opposed to having women and gay people serve as priests. She retired in 2007. She served on the boards of St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Md., and the Protestant Episcopal Cathedral Foundation.

— From staff reports