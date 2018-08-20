Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Leonard Lefkow,

USIA officer

Leonard Lefkow, 90, a U.S. Information Agency staffer who served in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, died June 25 at a care community in Rockville, Md. The cause was respiratory failure, said a son, Chris Lefkow.

Mr. Lefkow, a resident of Bethesda, Md., was born in New York. He was an Associated Press correspondent in San Francisco and Hong Kong and an editor with the Louisville Times in Kentucky before joining USIA in 1962. He retired in 1990 as public affairs officer at the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv.

Joseph Colaianni,

judge, lawyer

Joseph Colaianni, 85, a retired judge of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims who later practiced intellectual property law with the Patton Boggs law firm, died June 26 at a health-care center in the District. The cause was complications after pancreatic surgery, said a son, Michael Colaianni.

Judge Colaianni, who lived in Rockville, Md., was born in Detroit. He practiced law in Ohio before settling in the Washington area as a trial lawyer with the Justice Department in 1966. He was a judge on the Court of Federal Claims from 1970 to 1984 and then returned to the private sector, practicing with the firm Pennie & Edmonds and later Patton Boggs. He retired in 2014.

Robert Greenspun,

EPA programmer

Robert Greenspun, 71, an Environmental Protection Agency programmer who developed a data system for monitoring environmental standards in water, air, food, hazardous waste and other substances, died July 2 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was cancer, said a brother, Mark Greenspun.

Mr. Greenspun, a native Washingtonian, joined the EPA staff in 1971 soon after the agency formed and remained there until his death. He received the EPA’s gold medal for his work developing the data system, which is used nationwide in the agency’s enforcement procedures. He was a long-distance runner and often jogged from his home in Alexandria, Va., to work in Washington as a training regimen for competing in 50-mile ultra­marathons.

Richard Mason,

aircraft mechanic

Richard Mason, 70, a retired Air Force plane mechanic who later worked for the Federal Aviation Administration, died June 13 at a hospice center in Aldie, Va. The cause was cancer, said a sister, Mary Anderson.

Mr. Mason, a resident of Fairfax County, was born in Alexandria, Va. He served 22 years in the Air Force before retiring in 1988 as a master sergeant. He then worked as an FAA mechanic until 2010. He was an antique automobile and aircraft enthusiast. As a young man, he raced vintage automobiles.

Michael Frazier,

Howard U. official

Michael Frazier, 72, a Howard University associate professor who retired in 2017 as director of graduate programs in the department of political science, died June 14 at a hospital in Clinton, Md. The cause was lung disease, said a daughter, NaTasha Frazier.

Dr. Frazier, who lived in Temple Hills, Md., was born in Gary, Ind. He joined the Howard faculty in 1986 as an instructor and assistant professor in the department of Afro-American studies. While serving on the faculty, he also did consulting with the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Small Business Administration and the Defense Department.

Estelle Schultz,

educator, suffrage supporter

Estelle Schultz, 100, a teacher and school administrator in California and a lifelong advocate of women’s rights in politics, died June 14 at her home in Rockville, Md. The cause was heart disease, said a son-in-law, David Benor.

Dr. Schultz was born Estelle Liebow in New York. Before moving to the Washington area in 1996, she was a teacher and an assistant schools superintendent in Compton, Calif. In a Washington Post blog a week before the 2016 presidential election, she wrote, “I was born before women could vote. Now I’m voting for one for president.” She contributed to a celebratory website for women born before 1920, the year women were granted the right to vote in the United States.

