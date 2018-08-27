Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Powell Moore,

legislative adviser



Powell Moore, 80, whose four-decade career in government included stints as the top legislative adviser to the State and Defense departments, died Aug. 13 at a hospital near his home in Washington. The cause was pulmonary fibrosis, said a friend, Claude Chafin, who had worked as communications director for Mr. Moore.

Mr. Moore was born in Mill­edgeville, Ga., and spent his early career as press secretary to Sen. Richard Russell Jr. (D-Ga.), until the senator’s death in 1971. Joining the Nixon administration, he was deputy director of public information for the Justice Department and served as deputy press director with the Committee to Re-elect the President (CREEP).

His work with CREEP drew attention during the Watergate scandal, most notably when Washington Post reporters Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward revealed in 1972 that Attorney General John N. Mitchell controlled a slush fund used to gather information on the Democrats.

“There is absolutely no truth to the charges in the Post story,” Mr. Moore said in a statement quoted in the article. The story also included a memorable quote from Mitchell, which — according to the book “All the President’s Men” — Mr. Moore had unsuccessfully sought to keep out of print: “Katie Graham [The Post’s publisher] is gonna get caught in a big fat wringer if that’s published.”

Mr. Moore went on to work as a congressional lobbyist under presidents Richard M. Nixon and Gerald R. Ford. He served as assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs for one year under President Ronald Reagan, and was chief of staff to Sen. Fred Thompson (R-Tenn.) before President George W. Bush appointed Mr. Moore assistant secretary of defense for legislative affairs in 2001.

After retiring from the position at the end of Bush’s first term, he received the Defense Department Medal for Distinguished Public Service. He returned to the department in 2006, when for three years he served as representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Mr. Moore also worked as a private-sector consultant on legislative affairs, and was a member of groups including the Metropolitan Club and 116 Club.

Johnson Brown Jr.,

FAA inspector

Johnson Brown Jr., 67, a Federal Aviation Administration inspector and law-enforcement officer, died May 29 at his home in Forestville, Md. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Shalisha Rinck.

Mr. Brown was born in Washington. He served 30 years at the FAA before retiring in 2005.

Margaret True,

educator, cleric

The Rev. Margaret True, 80, a special-education coordinator for Fairfax County Public Schools and a retired Presbyterian clergywoman, died June 16 at a hospital in St. Louis. The cause was a brain injury suffered in a fall while attending a Presbyterian General Assembly, said a sister-in-law, Betsy True.

Rev. True, who lived in Falls Church, Va., was born in Washington. From 1962 to 1985, she was a classroom teacher, a supervisor of teachers for special-needs children and coordinator of special education for 45 schools in Fairfax County.

In 1988, she was ordained as a minister in the Presbyterian Church. She was pastor of Waverly Presbyterian Church in Baltimore and later interim pastor at Silver Spring (Md.) Presbyterian Church and the Church of the Pilgrims in Washington. She chaired the clergy sexual-misconduct response coordinating team of the National Capital Presbytery. She retired in 2003.

David Braaten,

journalist

David Braaten, 92, a writer and editor for the old Washington Evening Star and later the Washington Times, died June 3 at his home in Falls Church, Va. The cause was septicemia, said a son, Mike Braaten.

Mr. Braaten was born in Harrisburg, Pa. He was a journalist in Hartford, Conn., and San Francisco and a State Department diplomatic courier before working for the Star from 1962 to 1978. He then worked for columnist Jack Anderson until 1987 and for the Washington Times from 1987 to 1992, retiring as assistant national desk editor.

