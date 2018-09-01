Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Margaret True,

educator, cleric

The Rev. Margaret True, 80, a special education coordinator for Fairfax County public schools and a retired Presbyterian clergywoman, died June 16 at a hospital in St. Louis. The cause was a brain injury suffered in an accidental fall while attending a Presbyterian General Assembly, said a sister-in-law, Betsy True.

Rev. True, who lived in Falls Church, Va., was born in Washington. From 1962 to 1985, she was a classroom teacher, a supervisor of teachers for special needs children and coordinator of special education for 45 schools in Fairfax County.

In 1988, she was ordained as a minister in the Presbyterian Church. She was pastor of Waverly Presbyterian Church in Baltimore and later interim pastor at Silver Spring (Md.) Presbyterian Church and the Church of the Pilgrims in Washington. She chaired the clergy sexual misconduct response coordinating team of the National Capital Presbytery. She retired in 2003.

Susan Rogers,

nurse

Susan Rogers, 76, a nurse at Georgetown University Hospital and later the Washington Home and Community Hospices who specialized in palliative care, died June 18 at her home in Vienna, Va. The cause was cancer, said her husband, Thomas P. Doyle.

She was born Susan Kreutz in Elizabeth, N.J., and began working at Georgetown University Hospital in 1963. Later, she did medical research at Westat research corporation in Rockville, Md., then from 1991 to 1996 was a hospice nurse at the Washington Home and Community Hospices. More recently, she was a palliative care consultant. She served on the faculty of the End-of-Life Nursing Education Consortium and was education director for Americans for Better Care of the Dying.

Winston Dillard,

senior chief petty officer

Winston Dillard, 97, a Navy senior chief petty officer and aviation mechanic who retired from the military in 1972 and spent a decade as a water tester for the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, died May 24 at a hospice center in Callaway, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a niece, Lorraine Gray.

Senior Chief Dillard, who lived in California, Md., was born in Ontario, Ore. He served 31 years in the Navy, and his final active-duty assignment was as chief of the intermediate maintenance department at Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland. He was a Mason and a volunteer driver of children to Shriners hospitals.

1 of 107 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Notable deaths in 2018: John McCain, Aretha Franklin, Barbara Bush and other famous faces we lost this year View Photos Remembering those who have died in 2018. Caption Remembering those who have died in 2018. Jonathan Ernst Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Rudolf Perina,

ambassador

Rudolf Perina, 73, a retired Foreign Service officer who served as ambassador to Moldova from 1998 to 2001 and was a specialist in the affairs of Eastern Europe, the Balkans and the former Soviet Union, died June 14 at his home in Vienna, Va. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a daughter, Kaja Perina.

Dr. Perina was born in Tabor in what then was Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia and emigrated to the United States in 1950. He joined the Foreign Service in 1974 and, among other positions, was chief of mission in Belgrade, Yugoslavia, from 1993 to 1996 during the “ethnic cleansing” campaigns in areas controlled by Bosnian Serbs. He was a special negotiator for Eurasian conflicts from 2001 to 2004, followed by two years as deputy director of the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff. After retiring from the Foreign Service, he led inspections of U.S. embassies around the world until 2015.

E.B. Kirkbride,

teacher

E.B. Kirkbride, 90, who taught geriatric nursing in the 1980s and 1990s at Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale, died May 26 at the home of a son in Manassas, Va. The cause was complications from diabetes, said a daughter, Marti Lindsey.

Dr. Kirkbride, who lived in Vienna, Va., was born Eunice Barbara Kling in Westfield, Mass. She accompanied her husband on his Navy assignments before settling in the Washington area in 1966. In the 1970s, she taught nursing at Marymount College.

J. Michael Finger,

economist

J. Michael Finger, 79, an economist who worked at the World Bank from 1980 to 2001 and became chief of the trade policy research group, was found dead July 17 in the Potomac River near Arlington, Va.

The cause was hypertensive cardiovascular disease complicated by drowning, said a spokeswoman for the Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office. Mr. Finger was on his boat fishing at the time of the accident, said a son, Christopher Finger.

Joseph Michael Finger was born in D’Hanis, Tex., and worked at the U.S. Tariff Commission (now the U.S. International Trade Commission), the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development in Geneva and the Treasury Department before joining the World Bank. He co-wrote a book, “Poor People’s Knowledge: Promoting Intellectual Property in Developing Countries” (2004). He was a soccer referee and coach and volunteered at children’s fishing derbies.

Joseph McCary Jr.,

photographer

Joseph McCary Jr., 69, a news and commercial photographer who since 1984 had owned and operated a Maryland-based commercial industrial photography company, Photo Response, died July 27 at a hospice center in Rockville, Md. The cause was multiple myeloma, said his wife, Mary McCary.

Mr. McCary, a resident of Gaithersburg, Md., was a native Washingtonian. He began his photography career during Army service in the early 1970s and later worked at Washington-area community newspapers. He was also a photographer vendor for the National Archives, reproducing old photos and documents, and volunteered as a photographer for Montgomery County high school theater productions. In recent years, he moderated an international online support group for those with multiple myeloma.

Louise Hajjar,

bank secretary

Louise Hajjar, 92, a secretary at Riggs Bank in Washington from 1943 to 1990, died July 7 at a hospital in Frederick, Md. The cause was a stroke, said a son, Richard Hajjar.

Mrs. Hajjar was born Louise Nader in Washington. She was a member of the National Association of Banking Women. She was a longtime resident of Silver Spring, Md., before moving to Adamstown, Md., two years ago.

James Carney,

engineer

James Carney, 75, who spent 33 years as an Energy Department project manager before retiring in 2004 and who later ran a consulting firm for several years, died Aug. 3 at his home in Gaithersburg, Md. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Anne Carney.

Mr. Carney was born in Jonesboro, Ark., and moved to Washington in 1968. He worked for the Army Corps of Engineers early in his career. He was a member of Neelsville Presbyterian Church in Germantown, Md.

— From staff reports