Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Robert Balkam, ecumenical group leader

Robert Balkam, 97, an organizer and leader of ecumenical groups, died July 26 at a retirement community in Rockville, Md. The cause was cancer, said a son, Cliff Balkam.

Mr. Balkam was born in Quincy, Mass., and moved to the Washington area in 1946 to work as a salesman for an office supply company. In 1968, he became the first salaried executive director of the Gustave Weigel Society, an ecumenical group, through which he organized ecumenical retreats in Maryland and tours to Europe.

He soon moved to England and spent about two decades mostly working in sales for Redemptorist Publications, a publisher of Christian books, before returning to the Washington area. He was a past board chairman of the Restless Legs Syndrome Foundation.

Hellar Grabbi,

publisher

Hellar Grabbi, 88, the publisher and editor from 1965 to 1999 of the Estonian emigre magazine Mana, died July 28 at a care center in Alexandria, Va. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease, said a son, Kristjan Grabbi.

Mr. Grabbi, an Alexandria resident, was born in Tallinn, Estonia. In 1949 he immigrated to the United States and a decade later joined the Free Europe Committee Project at the Library of Congress. He remained at the library until 1967.

Peter Ferrigno,

dentist

Peter Ferrigno, 90, a retired Washington dentist and teacher of dentistry at Georgetown University’s dental school, died Aug. 12 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was complications from cancer, said a son, Peter Ferrigno.

Dr. Ferrigno was born in Washington. He practiced dentistry in Washington for 40 years until retiring in the late 1990s. He was chairman of the department of periodontics and endodontics, and director of the graduate periodontics program at the Georgetown dental school from 1962 until the dental school closed in 1990.

1 of 109 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Notable deaths in 2018: John McCain, Aretha Franklin, Barbara Bush and other famous faces we lost this year View Photos Remembering those who have died in 2018. Caption Remembering those who have died in 2018. Paul Taylor Foundation Archives Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Jerome Shapiro,

podiatrist

Jerome Shapiro, 86, a podiatrist who practiced 45 years in Washington and was a former president of the D.C. Podiatry Society, died Aug. 9 at a care center in Washington. The cause was Parkinson’s disease and sepsis, said his wife, Barbara Shapiro.

Dr. Shapiro, a District resident, was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and moved to the Washington area in 1957. He helped establish free foot clinics for the D.C. Department of Health.

Dennis Barrett,

ambassador

Dennis Barrett, 81, a 35-year Foreign Service officer who retired in 1995 after serving three years as ambassador to Madagascar, died June 3 at his home in Apex, N.C. The cause was pulmonary disease, said a son-in-law, Faiyaz Haider.

Mr. Barrett was born in St. Paul, Minn. Among his assignments, he served many years with the U.S. Agency for International Development and was its mission director in Pretoria, South Africa. A former resident of Reston, Va., he moved to North Carolina on retirement.

Stephen Cohen,

Georgetown law professor

Stephen Cohen, 72, a professor at Georgetown University Law Center for 38 years who specialized in tax laws and international human rights, died Aug. 17 at his home in Washington. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a son, Maxwell Neely-Cohen.

Mr. Cohen, a Philadelphia native, wrote speeches and performed other duties for Sen. Eugene McCarthy’s (D-Minn.) unsuccessful 1972 presidential campaign, and he also was an anti-Vietnam War activist. He served in the Carter administration from 1978 to 1980 as deputy assistant secretary of state for human rights.

He taught law at Rutgers University in New Jersey and at the University of Wisconsin before joining the Georgetown Law faculty in 1980. For human rights organizations, he made several trips to apartheid South Africa to report on conditions in the country. He wrote books and articles on federal taxation, national security and foreign policy.

Joy Denman,

opera enthusiast

Joy Denman, 81, a Washington resident who attended opera productions at the Kennedy Center, died May 30 at a medical center in Mission Viejo, Calif., where she was visiting a daughter. The cause was a heart attack, said a son, Charles Denman.

Mrs. Denman was born Joy Johnson in Los Angeles and taught high school in Honolulu before moving to Washington in 1994.

June Kalijarvi,

lawyer

June Kalijarvi, 77, a Washington lawyer who specialized in assisting federal employees with discrimination claims, died Aug. 3 at her home in Alexandria, Va. She had recently suffered a fall, said George Chuzi, a partner in her law firm.

Ms. Kalijarvi was born in Boston. In 1975, she founded the law firm that became Kalijarvi, Chuzi, Newman & Fitch, where she practiced until her death. She was the daughter of a career Foreign Service officer and was writing a book on practicing before the Foreign Service Grievance Board. She gave lectures and conducted seminars on employment law.

Rolf Valtin,

labor mediator

Rolf Valtin, 93, a labor mediator and arbitrator who helped resolve labor disputes involving General Motors, coal and steel companies and their labor unions, died Aug. 1 at his home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son-in-law, Roy Hawkens.

Mr. Valtin was born Rolf Wiegelmesser in Hamburg, and immigrated to the United States in 1938 because of his family’s Jewish and Quaker background. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army as an interrogator of German prisoners of war. He was an all-American soccer player at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania and was a member of the U.S. Olympic soccer team at the 1948 Summer Games.

Mr. Valtin was a federal mediator and arbitrator in Philadelphia before moving to the Washington area in 1965 and opening his own arbitration practice. He retired in 2013.

Thaddeus Mumford,

dentist

Thaddeus Mumford, 95, a Washington dentist for 60 years before retiring in 2009, died Aug. 3 at his home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was complications from prostate cancer, said a daughter, Karen Cooper.

Dr. Mumford was born in Rockingham, N.C. He was a deacon at Northeastern Presbyterian Church in Washington.

— From staff reports