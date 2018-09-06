Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Thomas Hyland,

federal official

Thomas Hyland, 86, who became a legislative assistant, arbitrator and lobbyist after working 30 years at several federal agencies, died Aug. 23 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure following hip replacement surgery, said a daughter-in-law, Jan Hyland.

Mr. Hyland, who lived in Centreville, Va., was born in Powhatan Point, Ohio. Early in his career, he worked for the Commerce and Transportation departments and ACTION, a federal umbrella organization for volunteer programs. He retired in 1987 from the Peace Corps as director of labor relations and director of personnel and training.

Mr. Hyland later became a legislative assistant to the chairman of the Virginia Senate Transportation Committee; executive director of the Dulles Area Transportation Association; an arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association, National Labor Relations Board and Federal Mediation Board; and a lobbyist in Virginia for the Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington.

Stephen Graves,

customer service representative

Stephen Graves, 72, a customer service representative for Unisys and several predecessor companies, died July 25 at a medical care center in Herndon, Va. The cause was chronic traumatic encephalopathy, said a sister, Claire Seawell.

Mr. Graves, who lived in Ashburn, Va., was born in Long Beach, Calif. He moved to the Washington area 60 years ago. He began his information technology career with RCA in the late 1960s and, after corporate mergers and acquisitions, retired from Unisys in 2012.

James Donoghue,

aviation writer, editor

James Donoghue, 70, an aviation writer and editor for 36 years who retired in 2012 as director of publications for the Flight Safety Foundation, died July 31 at his home in Pylesville, Md. The cause was brain cancer, said his wife, Joan Donoghue.

Mr. Donoghue was born in Boston and grew up in the Washington area. He began his career as an aviation writer in 1976 with Aviation Daily. Later he was editor in chief of Air Transport World. At his retirement, he had been working five years for the Flight Safety Foundation. He moved to Pylesville from Silver Spring, Md., when he retired.

James Brown Jr.,

federal official, business owner

James Brown Jr., 77, a onetime federal official who later operated a business with his wife importing jewelry and gift items from Thailand, died Aug. 1 at his home in Arlington, Va. The cause was leukemia, said his wife, Nualnapa B. Brown.

Mr. Brown was born in Jackson, Miss., and moved to the Washington area in the late 1960s. He joined the U.S. Agency for International Development in 1970 and specialized in food production analysis in African and Asian countries. Later he was a radio specialist with the Federal Communications Commission. He and his wife had their Thai import business from the mid-1980s to the early 2000s. In recent years, Mr. Brown managed family real estate investments in Mississippi.

Danna Fischer,

lawyer

Danna Fischer, 63, a lawyer who retired in 2014 as senior policy adviser to Community Builders Inc., a nonprofit real estate development organization, died Aug. 4 at her home in Arlington, Va. The cause was atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, said her husband, Laurence Bourne.

Ms. Fischer was born in Fort Worth. She moved to the Washington area in 1981 and worked at the Jones, Day, Reavis & Pogue law firm, served as legislative director for Rep. Henry B. Gonzalez (D-Tex.), and as chief counsel to a House subcommittee on housing and community development. She also worked at Freddie Mac and the National Low Income Housing Coalition before joining Community Builders in 2011. She was a volunteer at Arlington’s Yorktown High School theater department.

Peter Lindemann,

National Symphony violist

Peter Lindemann, 93, a violist with the National Symphony Orchestra who retired in 1990, died Aug. 15 at a hospital in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was a stroke, said a son, Michael Lindemann.

Mr. Lindemann, a resident of Oakton, Va., was born in Philadelphia. He first joined the National Symphony in 1948 but left after a year to play in the Strolling Strings ensemble of the Air Force Band. He returned to the NSO in 1956.

Paul Gabele,

architect, builder

Paul Gabele, 80, an architect, builder and developer who with government and nonprofit agencies helped provide housing in Latin America and Africa, died Aug. 14 at a hospital in Reston, Va. The cause was complications from diverticulitis, said a brother, Robert Gabele.

Mr. Gabele was born in Cleveland and had lived in Reston since 1970. From 1980 to 1994, with the help of the nonprofit Cooperative Housing Foundation International, Mr. Gabele worked on new and upgraded housing in Egypt, Swaziland and El Salvador. Earlier he had worked on housing and shelter projects in Latin America and Africa under the auspices of the Peace Corps, the U.S. Agency for International Development and other organizations. He retired in 1994.

— From staff reports