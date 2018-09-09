Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Walter Hollis,

Army Department official

Walter Hollis, 91, a deputy undersecretary of the Army for operations research from 1980 to 2006, died July 27 at his home in Springfield, Va. The cause was cardiac decompensation, said a son, David Hollis.

Mr. Hollis was born in Braintree, Mass. He came to Washington in 1973 as a senior adviser to the Army’s Operational Test and Evaluation agency. Earlier, he had been senior adviser at combat experimental command developments at Fort Ord, Calif., and chief of a fire control laboratory at Frankford Arsenal in Philadelphia.

Gilbert Southworth,

phone company employee, POW

Gilbert Southworth, 99, a 40-year employee of the Chesapeake and Potomac telephone company who retired in 1979 after working in sales, customer service, marketing, cable testing and inspection, died Aug. 20 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Barbara Southworth.

Mr. Southworth was born in Washington. During World War II, he co-piloted an Army Air Forces B-17 aircraft shot down in 1944 during a bombing raid in Romania. He was a POW for almost four months, freed after advancing Russian forces overran Romania. He later told a Library of Congress veterans’ oral history project that POWs were fed mostly a thin cabbage soup which contained “an occasional eye or tooth.”

— From staff reports