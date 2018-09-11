Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Nathalia Lewis,

high school business manager

Nathalia Lewis, 77, a longtime secretary and business manager in the principal’s office at Cardozo Senior High School in the District, died Aug. 31 at a nursing home in Upper Marlboro, Md. She had complications from Alzheimer’s disease, said a brother, Charles Sprow Jr.

Mrs. Lewis was born Nathalia Sprow in Fredericksburg, Va., and moved to Washington in 1964, when she began working at Cardozo (now called the Cardozo Education Campus). She was known as “Miss Lous” and was considered a mentor to many of the school’s female students, her brother said. She retired in 2008.

Patricia Schmitz,

medical office assistant

Patricia Schmitz, 80, an assistant and receptionist for doctors and dentists in Montgomery County from the 1970s to the 1990s, died Aug. 20 at a hospice center in Mount Airy, Md. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Carol Schmitz-Corken.

Mrs. Schmitz, a resident of Frederick, Md., was born Patricia Gooding in Kensington, Md.

Barbara Garrison Betzler,

figure skater

Barbara Garrison Betzler, 82, who taught recreational and competitive figure skating in the Washington area for 50 years, died July 31 at a retirement community in Colorado Springs. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Lauren Betzler.

Mrs. Betzler was born Barbara Coteler in Washington. Known professionally as Barbara Garrison, she performed with Holiday on Ice in the late 1950s. She portrayed Peter Pan in ice shows that toured the Middle East and Africa. A former resident of Annapolis, she moved to Colorado in 2012.

Kenneth Scott Sr.,

math teacher

Kenneth Scott Sr., 75, a mathematics teacher in Prince George’s County public schools for nearly 40 years until retiring about five years ago, died Aug. 18 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was a stroke, said a sister, Guinevere Jones.

Mr. Scott, a resident of Upper Marlboro, Md., was born in Kittrell, N.C. He settled in the Washington area in 1969 and taught primarily at Thurgood Marshall Middle School and Crossland High School.

Dean Pierce,

chief engineer

Dean Pierce, 84, a retired chief engineer for Carey Winston Co., one of the largest commercial real estate brokerages in the Washington area, died Aug. 27 at his home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said a daughter, Deann O’Brien.

Mr. Pierce was born in Lemont Furnace, Pa., and settled in the Washington area in 1954. He spent 35 years with Carey Winston.

Alice Zwerdling,

exchange program official

Alice Zwerdling, 100, who spent about 20 years as an official with the Washington International Center, a nonprofit international exchange organization, died Aug. 18 at a temporary residence in Bethesda, Md., after a tree crashed into her home in Kensington, Md. The cause was respiratory failure, said a son, David Zwerdling.

Mrs. Zwerdling was born Alexandra Granova in Odessa, Russia, and grew up in Detroit. She worked in an aircraft assembly plant in Detroit during World War II and settled in the Washington area after the war.

She worked at the Washington International Center starting in the late 1960s and was a coordinator of orientation for trainees coming to the United States through federal-agency sponsorships. In retirement, she was a docent at the B’nai B’rith Klutznick National Jewish Museum in Washington, and she taught English to adult immigrants in Montgomery County. In March, a windstorm caused a tree to crash into her bedroom in Kensington.

